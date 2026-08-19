India seal a 165-run win in Galle as Manav Suthar’s 10-wicket haul sinks Sri Lanka

GALLE, Sri Lanka (AP) — India won the first test in Galle by 165 runs on the fifth day just…

GALLE, Sri Lanka (AP) — India won the first test in Galle by 165 runs on the fifth day just minutes before a heavy downpour might have saved Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar took three wickets in the 76th over of Sri Lanka’s second innings and cleaned up the last wicket in the 78th to dismiss the home side for 206.

Suthar picked 6-55 and completed his maiden 10-wicket haul in his second test.

India scored 462 and 193 with Devdutt Padikkal leading with 167 and 44. Sri Lanka responded with 284 runs and began a vain chase of a winning target of 372.

It lost four wickets on Tuesday afternoon and its main resistance between Sonal Dinusha and Dhananjaya de Silva was broken on the last morning. From 175-6 at lunch, Sri Lanka lost the last four wickets for 31 runs across 64 deliveries.

The second test starts on Sunday in Colombo.

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