Hijikata rallies to beat Monfils in 1st round of Cincinnati Open

CINCINNATI (AP) — Australian Rinky Hijikata rallied to beat Gael Monfils 2-6, 7-6, 6-3 as first-round action got underway Thursday…

CINCINNATI (AP) — Australian Rinky Hijikata rallied to beat Gael Monfils 2-6, 7-6, 6-3 as first-round action got underway Thursday at the Cincinnati Open.

It was the first ATP win on hard courts for the 25-year-old Hijikata, who played collegiately at North Carolina. He will face Italian Luciano Darderi in the second round.

Monfils made his 14th and final appearance at the Cincinnati Open. The 39-year-old Frenchman has announced he’s retiring at the end of 2026.

Monfils reached the Cincinnati quarterfinals in 2011 and upset third-ranked Carlos Alcaraz in the second round in 2024. He received a standing ovation from the crowd following Thursday’s match.

American Katie Volynets lost to Britain’s Katie Boulter, 5-7, 6-0, 6-4, to advance to face Linda Noskova.

Jack Draper fell 6-3, 7-5 to Martín Landaluce in their first-ever meeting. Landaluce, who snapped a six-match losing streak, will face Matteo Arnaldi in the second round.

Draper, who achieved a career-high No. 4 ranking in June 2025, was playing in just his third tournament since May due to an arm injury.

Cameron Norrie rallied to beat Dino Prizmic, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4, to earn a date with top seed and third-ranked Alexander Zverev in the second round.

American Taylor Townsend defeated Camila Osorio, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, advancing to face No. 2 seed Elena Rybakina.

The Cincinnati Open lost the world’s top-ranked players this week when Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz withdrew due to injury.

No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka is the top seed in Cincinnati while Iga Swiatek, fresh off her win in Toronto on Thursday, is seeded seventh.

Venus and Serena Williams will make their first doubles appearance together since the 2022 US Open. The doubles draw is Friday.

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