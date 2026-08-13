Twins bring All-Star CF Byron Buxton back from the injured list for the Field of Dreams game

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (AP) — The Minnesota Twins reinstated All-Star center fielder Byron Buxton from the 10-day injured list before their…

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (AP) — The Minnesota Twins reinstated All-Star center fielder Byron Buxton from the 10-day injured list before their game at the Field of Dreams on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Buxton missed the past 14 games with a right hip impingement, his second stint this season on the injured list. The first stay prevented him from playing in the All-Star Game. He played in seven games after the break and was sidelined again with what has been a recurring injury for him the past few years.

Major League Baseball allowed a 27th player for the special site game, so the Twins didn’t have to make a corresponding roster move to make room for Buxton. He was batting .263 with 16 doubles, 25 home runs, 57 runs scored, 45 RBIs and an .864 OPS in 82 games this season before this latest injured list stint.

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