x-first half winner All Times EDT Sunday’s Games Eugene at Spokane, canc. Vancouver 9, Everett 3 Tri-City 4, Hillsboro 2…

x-first half winner

All Times EDT

Sunday’s Games

Eugene at Spokane, canc.

Vancouver 9, Everett 3

Tri-City 4, Hillsboro 2

Tuesday’s Games

Hillsboro 5, Eugene 4

Vancouver 2, Tri-City 0

Everett 16, Spokane 2

Wednesday’s Games

Eugene at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.

Tri-City at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Spokane at Everett, 3:05 p.m.

Eugene at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.

Tri-City at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

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