Karros hits 2-run homer before leaving after collision, Rockies rally past Diamondbacks for 3-2 win

PHOENIX (AP) — Kyle Karros hit a two-run homer before leaving the game following a collision with a teammate, Tomoyuki…

PHOENIX (AP) — Kyle Karros hit a two-run homer before leaving the game following a collision with a teammate, Tomoyuki Sugano threw six solid innings and the Colorado Rockies rallied for a 3-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night.

The D-backs fell to 64-57 as they fight for National League playoff position in a tight race. They’re currently in a three-way tie with the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres for the final two wild-card spots.

Karros hit his game-tying shot in the sixth off D-backs lefty Mitch Bratt that made it 2-all. In the bottom of the inning, he had to exit the game after colliding with shortstop Ezequiel Tovar while both players were trying to field a ground ball.

Karros appeared to hit his head and looked dazed while he sat on the ground for a few minutes, but the third baseman was eventually able to walk off the field. Rockies manager Warren Schaeffer said postgame that Karros was in concussion protocol.

Colorado’s Hunter Goodman led off the seventh with a triple to the right-center gap and Mickey Moniak brought him home on a sacrifice fly for a 3-2 lead.

Jordan Romano worked the ninth for his 11th save of the season in 14 chances, including five in seven chances while pitching for the Rockies.

The D-backs took a 2-0 lead in the first after Corbin Carroll and Ketel Marte both hit homers. Carroll’s long ball was his 17th of the season while it was Marte’s 21st.

Sugano gave up two runs on six hits, striking out five.

Bratt had a scoreless streak of 14 innings before Karros’ two-run homer. The left-handed rookie gave up two runs on four hits and a walk over six innings, striking out four.

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The D-backs will start RHP Merrill Kelly (8-9, 4.88 ERA) on Wednesday vs. Rockies RHP Ryan Feltner (4-6, 5.71)

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