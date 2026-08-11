Astros’ Jose Altuve leaves game at the Giants after taking a pitch to his left foot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve left the team’s game at San Francisco on Tuesday night…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve left the team’s game at San Francisco on Tuesday night after getting hit on the left foot by a pitch.

The Astros said Altuve had a bruised foot.

Altuve was hit by an 82 mph slider from Giants starter Carson Whisenhunt in the top of the first. After getting looked at, he stayed in the game to run the bases.

The 36-year-old two-time World Series champion took the field for the bottom of the inning but left before going back out on defense in the third. He was replaced by Nick Allen.

Altuve is hitting .240 with 13 home runs and 35 RBIs in his 16th season in the majors. Houston went into the game in first place in the AL West.

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