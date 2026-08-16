Gelof and Butler each hit two-run homers to lead the A’s over the Rangers 5-2

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Zack Gelof and Lawrence Butler each hit two-run homers, Tommy White had his first major…

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Zack Gelof and Lawrence Butler each hit two-run homers, Tommy White had his first major league homer and the Athletics beat the Texas Rangers 5-2 on Sunday.

The A’s won their first home series since June 12-14 in Las Vegas, and first series in West Sacramento since April 28-30. They were 0-12-1 over the previous 13 series at their current home ballpark.

Jacob Lopez (6-4) struck out six and gave up two runs on five hits in six innings for his first win in his past four starts, after getting no-decisions in his previous three.

After Jake Burger hit a solo home run in the second to put the Rangers ahead, Butler responded with a 394-footer that wrapped around the right-field pole to give the A’s the lead.

Burger drove in a second run for Texas on a forceout in the third. He finished 3 for 4.

Shortstop Jacob Wilson nearly had his major league-record errorless streak end at 114 games in the fourth after he misplayed a grounder, but the play was scored as a single.

Gelof put the A’s back in front in the seventh, hitting a 403-foot homer off Jakob Junis (1-2) into the Rangers bullpen in right-center. White hit the first of his career in the eighth to give the A’s a three-run cushion.

White, a 2024 second-round pick, debuted on July 17 and was the A’s 10th-ranked prospect by MLB Pipeline.

Hogan Harris locked down the ninth with two strikeouts for his 12th save.

Up next

Rangers: Off Monday before hosting the Nationals for three games beginning Tuesday. LHP Jackson Kent (0-0, 6.75 ERA) starts for the Nationals opposite Rangers RHP Cal Quantrill (4-4, 3.44).

Athletics: Begin a four-game series at Kansas City on Monday. RHP Mason Barnett (1-3, 6.16 ERA) takes the hill for the A’s, and the Royals had not named their starter.

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