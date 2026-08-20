Garrett Mitchell and Gary Sánchez help Brewers score 6 in 1st inning and beat Mariners 7-4

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Garrett Mitchell and Gary Sánchez each hit two-run doubles during a six-run first inning, and the MLB-best…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Garrett Mitchell and Gary Sánchez each hit two-run doubles during a six-run first inning, and the MLB-best Milwaukee Brewers beat the Seattle Mariners 7-4 on Thursday.

Mitchell also homered in the eighth, finishing 3 for 4 with three RBIs as Milwaukee took two of three from Seattle. The series included the Brewers’ 22-0 win on Tuesday night that matched the record for the biggest shutout in baseball’s modern era. Milwaukee has won seven straight home series.

George Kirby (8-10) had a nightmarish first inning, walking the leadoff batter and giving up six hits. Sánchez got the Brewers on the board and Joey Ortiz added an RBI single. Mitchell’s double made it 5-0 and David Hamilton drove in the last run with another double.

Kirby worked 3 1/3 innings, allowing six runs on nine hits.

Staked to the big lead, Brewers starter Robert Gasser lasted just 3 2/3 innings and was lifted mid-at-bat by manager Pat Murphy after falling behind in the count to Randy Arozarena. Gasser gave up four hits and four runs.

Brendan Donovan had a two-run double for Seattle, and Dominic Canzone’s RBI single got the Mariners within 6-4 in the fourth.

Chad Patrick (7-4) pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings in relief. Trevor Megill retired the side in order in the ninth for his 23rd save in 25 opportunities.

Mitchell belted a 420-foot homer to center off Jhonathan Díaz with one out in the eighth.

Mariners shortstop Brock Rodden singled in the second and has a hit in each of his first six major league games.

Up next

Mariners: RHP Emerson Hancock (6-7, 3.35 ERA) starts Friday against the visiting Chicago Cubs and LHP Matthew Boyd (8-2, 4.02).

Brewers: Open a series against visiting Atlanta with a marquee pitching matchup: RHP Jacob Misiorowski (12-5, 1.75) against Braves LHP Chris Sale (12-8, 2.16).

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