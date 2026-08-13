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Fungus outbreak on field postpones Celta Vigo-Osasuna La Liga opener

The Associated Press

August 13, 2026, 6:22 AM

VIGO, Spain (AP) — Celta Vigo postponed its La Liga opener against Osasuna because of a fungus outbreak on the Estadio de Balaidos field on Thursday.

Postponing Sunday’s game was mutually agreed by the clubs and the Spanish soccer federation. La Liga said the decision had to be done “due to an illness that has affected the stadium’s pitch.”

League officials inspected the field on Wednesday. The match will now be played on Aug. 27.

Celta said La Liga had already inspected the field last week and validated the work that was being carried out to eradicate the disease affecting the field.

“However, the recent weather conditions have adversely affected the pitch’s progress and led to the decision to postpone the match,” the club said.

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See AP’s full soccer coverage here

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