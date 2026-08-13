Arbeloa sent off and Fulham walks off before penalty shootout in preseason game against Malaga

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Fulham’s preseason match against Malaga turned out to be not too friendly when the English club…

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Fulham’s preseason match against Malaga turned out to be not too friendly when the English club walked off and coach Álvaro Arbeloa was red-carded for complaining with the referees.

La Liga host Malaga scored a 90th-minute equalizer for 2-2. Malaga said a penalty shootout was scheduled. Fulham said there wasn’t. Malaga kicked a penalty into an open net and claimed the Costa del Sol trophy on Wednesday.

Fulham said on X: “We can confirm that prior to the match, both teams agreed that there would not be a penalty shootout in the event of a draw.”

Former Real Madrid coach Arbeloa was sent off for arguing with the officiating crew at the end of the match.

Malaga said a penalty shootout was scheduled but “Fulham left the pitch claiming that a shootout had not been included in the contract.”

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