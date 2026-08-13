Fabien Barthez reunited with Zinedine Zidane as France’s new goalkeeper coach

PARIS (AP) — France coach Zinedine Zidane reunited with Fabien Barthez after he was named the national team’s new goalkeeper…

PARIS (AP) — France coach Zinedine Zidane reunited with Fabien Barthez after he was named the national team’s new goalkeeper coach on Thursday.

Zidane was hired as coach last month on a four-year deal.

Zidane and Barthez played together when France won the 1998 World Cup and the 2000 European Championship.

Barthez appeared 87 times for France and his last game was the 2006 World Cup final, where Zidane was sent off in extra time for headbutting defender Marco Materazzi.

The 55-year-old Barthez played for Toulouse, Marseille, Manchester United and Monaco during his career.

Zidane chose David Bettoni as his assistant coach on Thursday when France’s backroom staff was revealed.

Bettoni was Zidane’s assistant coach at Real Madrid, where Zidane guided the Spanish club to three straight Champions League titles from 2016-18.

France is away to Turkey in the Nations League on Sept. 25 and plays in Belgium three days later. ___

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