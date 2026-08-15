Freeland’s 8 strong innings, Veen’s home run power Rockies past Giants 5-2

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kyle Freeland pitched eight innings of one-run ball, Zac Veen hit his second home run of…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kyle Freeland pitched eight innings of one-run ball, Zac Veen hit his second home run of the year and the Colorado Rockies beat the slumping San Francisco Giants 5-2 on Friday night to take the opener of a three-game series.

Freeland (4-10) allowed one run, gave up four hits and walked one. Brennan Bernardino closed out the ninth inning.

Veen hit a curveball 406 feet down the first base line into McCovey Cove to give the Rockies a 4-1 lead.

Brett Sullivan scored from third to break a 1-1 tie in the fifth inning when he beat the throw home after Mickey Moniak reached on a sharp grounder to shortstop Christian Koss.

Will Castro tacked on an RBI sacrifice fly in the ninth. Troy Johnston gave Colorado an early 1-0 lead on his first triple of the year that drove in TJ Rumfield.

Landen Roupp (7-12) surrendered four runs and five hits with five strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

Bryce Eldridge hit a solo home run in the fourth inning for San Francisco — his second long ball in the last three games. Rafael Devers capped the scoring with an RBI double in the ninth.

The Giants have dropped seven of their last 10 games.

Up next

Giants’ RHP Logan Webb (7-7, 3.59 ERA) starts Saturday opposite Rockies’ RHP Michael Lorenzen (3-10, 6.83).

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