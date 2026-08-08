Frederick Richard makes a statement in more ways than one en route to first US gymnastics title

PHOENIX (AP) — Frederick Richard won his first U.S. men’s gymnastics all-around title Saturday night, flashing the form he believes…

PHOENIX (AP) — Frederick Richard won his first U.S. men’s gymnastics all-around title Saturday night, flashing the form he believes can make him a contender at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The 22-year-old Richard, a key member of the men’s team that earned bronze at the Paris Games two summers ago, posted a two-day total of 170.015, two points clear of runner-up Shane Wiskus and three points ahead of promising newcomer Danila Leykin.

The charismatic, socially-media savvy Richard has made it his mission to bring his sport to a larger audience. That includes breaking norms — and the rules — by ditching the traditional stirrup pants on a handful of events in favor of shorts and compression leggings, all under a singlet featuring his “Frederick Flips” logo.

The fashion statement costs Richard three-tenths (0.3) every competition he does it, a move that he has unequivocally said is worth it to bring visibility to a side of the sport that often operates in the shadow of the more popular women’s program.

After Thursday night’s opening round — when he found himself just two-tenths (0.2) ahead of the 19-year-old Leykin — Richard doubled down, saying he would sacrifice a national championship if that’s what it came to.

“I’m not here to say everybody should wear this uniform,” Richard said after night one. “I’m just here to say it’s not hurting gymnastics.”

Fortunately for Richard, he didn’t have to choose. His confident performance across six rotations on Saturday marked the latest step forward in a comeback year after a disappointing 2025 in which he found himself left off both the national and world championship teams.

The experience was sobering for a gymnast who wants to be the face of a men’s program looking to make some noise in Los Angeles in a couple of years. He responded by putting in the work, and it paid off during two days in the desert in which he held off challenges from the promising Leykin and Wiskus, a 2020 Olympian who returned to competition this year following a break after being an Olympic alternate in 2024.

Leykin began the finals with a flourish, scoring a 14.963 following a stylish high bar set that briefly put the pressure on Richard. Yet his bid to finish atop the all-around podium ended on floor, where he shuffled at the end of his first tumbling pass and sat down after his second, his 11.650 giving Richard plenty of breathing room.

Not that Richard needed it. His thrilling high bar set that included three technically intricate releases ended with a 15.005 score, the second best of the night on the apparatus behind Cooper Kim. He had no issues tumbling on a floor that gave others in the fields fits, and when he survived pommel horse without any mishaps — hardly a given — he celebrated by pumping up the crowd. His total of 14.633 allowed him to use the final two rotations as a victory lap of sorts.

When he cleanly hit his vault in the final rotation, he turned toward the crowd and flashed the “No. 1″ sign after saluting the judges, the first of what he hopes are multiple national titles during a career still on the ascent finally secure.

Richard is basically assured of a spot on the team that will head to The Netherlands in October for the world championships. Leykin is likely close to a lock.

Stephen Nedoroscik, the pommel horse specialist whose performance in Paris helped the Americans clinch their first team medal at the Olympics in 16 years and shot him to fame in the process, will likely be watching from home.

Competing with the goggles that have long been his trademark and still recovering from multiple injuries that have slowed his training, Nedoroscik came off the horse midway through his routine on Saturday and his two-day total of 28.366 put him well behind gold medalist Patrick Hoopes, who has — for now at least — supplanted Nedoroscik as the best American on a demanding apparatus that is often pivotal in international competitions.

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