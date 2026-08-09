NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol Results

Sunday At Iowa Speedway Newton, Iowa. Lap length: 0.88 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (6) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 350…

Sunday

At Iowa Speedway

Newton, Iowa.

Lap length: 0.88 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (6) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 350 laps, 69 points.

2. (22) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 350, 49.

3. (1) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 350, 47.

4. (13) Josh Berry, Ford, 350, 33.

5. (29) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 350, 37.

6. (20) Chase Briscoe, Toyota, 350, 40.

7. (9) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 350, 43.

8. (25) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 350, 29.

9. (19) William Byron, Chevrolet, 350, 32.

10. (7) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 350, 33.

11. (8) Connor Zilisch, Chevrolet, 349, 29.

12. (26) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 349, 25.

13. (27) Chris Buescher, Ford, 349, 24.

14. (3) Joey Logano, Ford, 349, 41.

15. (32) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 349, 22.

16. (14) Zane Smith, Ford, 349, 24.

17. (15) Noah Gragson, Ford, 349, 20.

18. (16) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 349, 19.

19. (21) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 349, 18.

20. (35) Ryan Preece, Ford, 349, 17.

21. (28) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 349, 16.

22. (17) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 349, 15.

23. (33) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 349, 14.

24. (31) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 349, 13.

25. (11) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 349, 12.

26. (24) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 349, 0.

27. (4) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 348, 10.

28. (36) Cole Custer, Chevrolet, 348, 9.

29. (12) Austin Cindric, Ford, 348, 8.

30. (23) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, 347, 7.

31. (18) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 347, 6.

32. (34) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 347, 5.

33. (2) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 332, 12.

34. (30) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, accident, 194, 3.

35. (10) Erik Jones, Toyota, accident, 4, 2.

36. (5) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, accident, 3, 1.

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Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 103.34 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 57 minutes, 49 seconds.

Margin of Victory: .253 seconds.

Caution Flags: 7 for 45 laps.

Lead Changes: 9 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: R.Blaney 0-93; C.Elliott 94-107; B.Wallace 108-142; R.Blaney 143; C.Bell 144-214; C.Elliott 215-218; R.Blaney 219-253; C.Bell 254-290; R.Chastain 291-330; T.Gibbs 331-350

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): R.Blaney, 3 times for 129 laps; C.Bell, 2 times for 108 laps; R.Chastain, 1 time for 40 laps; B.Wallace, 1 time for 35 laps; T.Gibbs, 1 time for 20 laps; C.Elliott, 2 times for 18 laps.

Wins: T.Reddick, 5; D.Hamlin, 4; R.Blaney, 2; C.Elliott, 2; S.Van Gisbergen, 2; T.Gibbs, 1; C.Hocevar, 1; C.Briscoe, 1; D.Suárez, 1; J.Logano, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. D.Hamlin, 886; 2. T.Reddick, 802; 3. R.Blaney, 766; 4. T.Gibbs, 751; 5. C.Hocevar, 638; 6. C.Elliott, 635; 7. C.Briscoe, 623; 8. K.Larson, 617; 9. C.Buescher, 613; 10. C.Bell, 609; 11. D.Suárez, 583; 12. W.Byron, 568; 13. J.Logano, 545; 14. B.Wallace, 540; 15. S.Van Gisbergen, 537; 16. A.Cindric, 518.

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NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

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