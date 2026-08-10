FanDuel Promo Code: Get Up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens + Predicts Offer for Baseball Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Baseball fans seeking structured, high-value opportunities can capitalize on $1,000 in no sweat tokens using the latest FanDuel promo code offer. Click here to activate this sportsbook offer.

New players can start with five days of $200 in no sweat tokens. Whether you want to back the New York Mets against the Atlanta Braves, place a wager on the Tampa Bay Rays visiting the Athletics, or use your funds on any other MLB game on the upcoming schedule, this welcome offer provides a calculated way to build your bankroll. Additionally, members can explore features like FanDuel Predicts to add another layer of strategic engagement to their baseball analysis throughout the season.

FanDuel Promo Code for MLB: Claim $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New Sportsbook Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bet Reset Tokens for 5 Days (Up to $1,000) New FanDuel Predicts Offer Unlock Your Offer Offers Last Verified On August 10, 2026

New FanDuel customers have a fantastic opportunity to scale their bankrolls by leveraging this exclusive welcome offer. By betting just $5, eligible new users receive $200 in Bet Reset Tokens for five consecutive days, maxing out at $1,000 in total value. Whether backing the Mets against the Braves or the Rays against the Athletics, this promotion serves as a highly effective entry point into the MLB slate.

Furthermore, this promo offers maximum betting flexibility with no odds limits on your initial real-money wager. Bettors can confidently back a heavy moneyline favorite or target a plus-money underdog without worrying about minimum odds restrictions dictating their strategy.

How to Use Your FanDuel MLB Promo

Here is a look at the FanDuel odds and scheduled matchups for the upcoming MLB slate:

Matchup Moneyline Runline (Spread) Total (O/U) New York Mets @ Atlanta Braves MET +130 / BRA -140 MET +1.5 (-164) / BRA -1.5 (+136) 8.5 (O -108 / U -112) Tampa Bay Rays @ Athletics RAY -146 / ATH +136 RAY -1.5 (+102) / ATH +1.5 (-122) 10 (O -104 / U -118) Kansas City Royals @ Los Angeles Dodgers ROY +240 / DOD -270 ROY +1.5 (-102) / DOD -1.5 (-118) 7.5 (O -102 / U -120)

The marquee matchup on the schedule features the New York Mets taking on the Atlanta Braves. Probable pitchers Christian Scott (Mets) and Bryce Elder (Braves) are expected to take the mound. A look at the underlying team metrics highlights an intriguing statistical battle.

The Braves’ pitching staff has been stellar overall, boasting a collective 3.60 ERA and 8.73 K/9. They will face a Mets lineup that has produced 476 RBIs with a .693 team OPS. Conversely, New York’s arms carry a 4.11 team ERA and a 9.12 K/9 into the contest against a potent Atlanta offense logging 554 RBIs and a .732 OPS.

How to Get Started With This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Claiming your FanDuel sign-up bonus is a straightforward process. The most efficient aspect is that no promo code is necessary to initiate the offer. Follow these logical steps to secure your Bet Reset Tokens:

Register and Sign Up: Create a new account with FanDuel Sportsbook. Make a Deposit: Fund the new account with a minimum deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Bets: Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 to receive $200 in Bet Reset Tokens for 5 days (totaling up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens). Collect Your Bonus: There are no odds restrictions on that first real-money wager. Users will receive their Bet Reset Tokens within 72 hours of their qualifying bet’s settlement.

We also recommend unlocking your offer on FanDuel Predicts for Monday’s MLB games. Click here to start the registration process on an iOS device or click here to redeem this offer on an Android device.