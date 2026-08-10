Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 DFS Bonus for Monday, Aug. 10 MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Apply Betr promo code WTOP ahead of the next MLB game to unlock up to $200 in bonus value. New players can start the registration process by clicking here.

New users will get two $100 no sweat entries and also receive a free pick at sign-up to kickstart their MLB action on Betr. Whether you are looking to utilize your bonus on the heated NL East clash between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves, the AL East rivalry featuring the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays, or the matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and Minnesota Twins, new users can seamlessly take advantage of this welcome offer to build their DFS portfolio.

Betr Promo Code WTOP Delivers $200 in MLB Bonuses

Before you lock in your picks for the upcoming slate, review the core details of the current welcome offer. Use the table below to get up to speed on the promo code, the exact bonus structure, and the basic terms and conditions required to claim your no-sweat entries.

Betr Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Two $100 No Sweat Entries + Free Pick Offer Last Verified On August 10, 2026

New Betr customers looking to dive into MLB markets can secure a welcome offer that provides two no-sweat entries totaling $200 in value. This means your first two picks, up to $100 each, are protected. If either entry loses, your account will be credited back the entry amount in Betr Bucks, ensuring you have another opportunity to play without sweating the initial loss.

This built-in safety net is perfect for navigating complex pitching matchups. Whether you want to back Sonny Gray and the Red Sox against Jameson Taillon and the Blue Jays, or target Trevor Rogers and the Orioles against Dean Kremer’s Twins, your first entries are covered. Please note that this promotion is strictly eligible for new Betr customers who meet the necessary age requirements and are physically located in a participating state.

Different MLB Options on Monday

At the plate, several notable hitters are riding hot streaks that suggest they will easily go over their hits projections. Ronald Acuña Jr. has been exceptionally reliable at home, surpassing 0.5 hits in five consecutive home games. He has also cleared this mark in seven of his last eight regular-season games, averaging 1.12 hits per contest.

For the Mets, Brett Baty offers excellent situational value. The data strongly supports him going over 0.5 hits, as he boasts a 100% cover rate over his last six games specifically against the Braves. Likewise, Francisco Lindor is swinging a hot bat, having exceeded 0.5 hits in four straight games while averaging 1.25 hits per contest over that flawless stretch.

Activating Betr Promo Code WTOP

Getting started with your new welcome bonus is a straightforward process. To unlock your no-sweat entries for upcoming MLB action, you first need to create and register a new account with Betr. You will be asked to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and location.

During the registration process, it is required that you enter promo code WTOP. Successfully creating your account with this code is what officially triggers the no-sweat entries on your profile.

Once your account is set up, you will need to make a deposit using one of Betr’s secure payment methods. It is important to note that you do not need to deposit the full $200 when initially signing up, but doing so is the only way to realize the full value of the promotion.

As soon as your account is funded, your tokens and free pick will be ready to deploy. Whether you are backing the Orioles on the road against the Twins, targeting the AL East showdown between the Red Sox and Blue Jays, or locking in picks for the Mets and Braves, your first two entries will be fully protected up to $100 each.