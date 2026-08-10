Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Get $1,000 Bonus for Phillies-Cardinals, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new account using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN here and get $1,000 total in FanCash bet matches over the course of your first 10 days on the app.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Terms and Conditions

Before diving into the betting markets for this National League clash, it is essential to understand the underlying mechanics of the sign-up offer. By understanding the parameters, you can strategically maximize your potential return.

Here is a data-driven breakdown of how the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code functions and the key terms you need to know:

Offer Structure: Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN to activate the $1,000 FanCash offer. The promotion spans 10 consecutive days, matching your first wager each day up to $100 in FanCash.

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code to activate the $1,000 FanCash offer. The promotion spans 10 consecutive days, matching your first wager each day up to $100 in FanCash. Eligibility & Location: Participants must be 21 years of age or older. You must be physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates; however, this specific offer is excluded in New York.

Participants must be 21 years of age or older. You must be physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates; however, this specific offer is excluded in New York. Minimum Deposit: A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to participate in the sign-up promotion.

A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to participate in the sign-up promotion. Opt-In and Wagering: After opting into the promo, you must manually apply the promotion to a wager directly in your bet slip. This can be done once per day for up to 10 consecutive days.

After opting into the promo, you must manually apply the promotion to a wager directly in your bet slip. This can be done once per day for up to 10 consecutive days. Qualifying Bets: Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible to trigger the sign-up promotion match.

Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible to trigger the sign-up promotion match. FanCash Playthrough: Any FanCash earned through the promotion is non-withdrawable and is subject to a strict 1x playthrough requirement before it can be utilized or withdrawn as cash.

Any FanCash earned through the promotion is non-withdrawable and is subject to a strict 1x playthrough requirement before it can be utilized or withdrawn as cash. Winnings Calculation: If your bet wins, the payout is calculated based on the cash portion of your wager only. FanCash stakes are explicitly excluded from any winnings calculations.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Offer Overview

If you are looking to place a wager on the upcoming matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offers quantifiable value. You can leverage this sign-up promotion throughout its 10-day structure to back either team.

Below is a quick snapshot of the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code details for this MLB showdown:

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN New Fanatics User Offer Get $1,000 in FanCash (10 x $100 bet match) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States (Excludes NY) Promotion Confirmed August 10, 2026

Fanatics MLB Promo Code On Phillies vs. Cardinals

Bet Type Philadelphia Phillies St. Louis Cardinals Spread -1.5 (+135) +1.5 (-165) Moneyline -120 +100 Total Runs Over 9 (-110) Under 9 (-110)

The odds point to a near pick ’em scenario on the moneyline, with the Philadelphia Phillies positioned as slight road favorites. For bettors exploring the run line, the Phillies are laying 1.5 runs, offering a higher potential payout, while the Cardinals are receiving 1.5 runs. Evaluating the underlying offensive metrics of both lineups provides a clearer recipe for success when attacking these markets.

Offensively, the Phillies are anchored by the elite run production of Bryce Harper, who boasts a .279 batting average, an .869 OPS, and 71 RBIs. Kyle Schwarber remains a high-value power threat at the top of the lineup, carrying a .904 OPS alongside 68 RBIs, while Trea Turner consistently gets on base, registering a .288 average over 179 at-bats.

The Cardinals’ lineup counters with a highly efficient core of its own. Jordan Walker has been stellar, hitting .340 with an .834 OPS and a team-leading 83 RBIs over 209 at-bats. Alec Burleson has also provided steady production in St. Louis, contributing 78 RBIs and a .306 batting average. This data-backed offensive clash will see Phillies probable pitcher Andrew Painter test his arm against Cardinals expected starter Hunter Dobbins.

Activate Your Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Offer

Getting started and claiming your $1,000 in FanCash using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is a straightforward, logical process. To ensure your account is optimized before the first pitch at Busch Stadium, follow these steps to activate the promotion: