FanDuel Promo Code: Get $1,000 In Bet Reset Tokens For Any MLB Game Tuesday (Aug. 18)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Activate the latest FanDuel promo code offer here and get five $200 bet reset tokens when you wager $5 for each of your first five days in the app.

New users can also sign up with FanDuel Predicts here (iOS) or here (Android) for a $25 trading bonus.

FanDuel Promo Code: Get 5 x $200 Bet Reset Tokens

Here is a quick overview of the latest promotional offer available to new FanDuel users looking to wager on Major League Baseball:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bet Reset Tokens for 5 Days (Up to $1,000 Bet Reset Tokens) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Information Verified On August 18th, 2026

New FanDuel customers can capitalize on a highly rewarding promotional structure. By placing a real-money wager of at least $5, you will unlock $200 in Bet Reset Tokens for 5 days, capping at a maximum of $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens. Whether you are analyzing the pitching matchups for the Mariners or riding the Braves’ momentum, this promo offers sustained value throughout the week.

Furthermore, there is no odds restriction on your initial wager. You have the flexibility to back a heavy favorite to secure a safer win or target a longshot without worrying about minimum odds requirements. As long as you meet the daily $5 betting threshold, your account is eligible for the tokens. Remember, the FanDuel Predicts offer also unlocks $25 in bonuses. All you have to do is complete an initial trade of any amount on tonight’s MLB games.

FanDuel MLB Promo Tonight

Before placing your wagers, review the latest odds for tonight’s action. Below is a breakdown of the moneyline, runline (spread), and total (over/under) for all the key games on the schedule:

Matchup Moneyline Runline (Spread) Total (O/U) Arizona Diamondbacks @ Boston Red Sox AZ +150 / BOS -164 AZ +1.5 (-152) / BOS -1.5 (+126) 8 (O -105 / U -115) Seattle Mariners @ Milwaukee Brewers SEA +156 / MIL -168 SEA +1.5 (-152) / MIL -1.5 (+126) 7.5 (O -115 / U -105) Atlanta Braves @ Minnesota Twins ATL -122 / MIN +112 ATL -1.5 (+134) / MIN +1.5 (-162) 8.5 (O -124 / U +102)

The marquee matchup on tonight’s slate features the Arizona Diamondbacks (66-60) traveling to Fenway Park to play the Boston Red Sox (67-58). Boston will send probable starter Ranger Suarez to the mound to face Arizona’s Merrill Kelly. While individual pitcher statistics for this outing are pending, Boston’s pitching staff as a collective unit boasts a reliable 3.50 ERA alongside an impressive 8.65 K/9 strikeout rate. The Diamondbacks counter with a potent lineup that has slugged 372 extra-base hits this season, setting the stage for a compelling clash of styles between contact-heavy offense and swing-and-miss pitching.

Steps To Activate Your FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Claiming this welcome offer requires following a straightforward sequence. Best of all, no manual promo code is required during sign-up.

To secure your Bet Reset Tokens, complete these exact steps:

Register and Sign Up: Create a new account with FanDuel Sportsbook here. Click here (iOS) or here (Android) for the FanDuel Predicts offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your account with an initial deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Bets: Place a minimum real-money wager of $5. Claim Your Bonus: You will receive $200 in Bet Reset Tokens for 5 days, totaling up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens. (Or trade any amount on FanDuel Predicts for the $25 bonus)

Remember, there is no odds limit for your first real-money wager, giving you full control over how you attack the board. All new users will receive their Bet Reset Tokens within 72 hours of their qualifying bet’s settlement.