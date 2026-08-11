Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Up To $1,000 In FanCash For Mariners-Yankees, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Details & Terms

Claiming the Offer: You must use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN during registration to unlock the $1,000 FanCash offer.

You must use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code during registration to unlock the $1,000 FanCash offer. Offer Structure: The $1,000 maximum in FanCash is distributed sequentially over 10 days. Fanatics will match your first qualifying wager each day with up to $100 in FanCash.

The $1,000 maximum in FanCash is distributed sequentially over 10 days. Fanatics will match your first qualifying wager each day with up to $100 in FanCash. Eligibility: Participants must be 21 years of age or older and physically located in a jurisdiction where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates.

Participants must be 21 years of age or older and physically located in a jurisdiction where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates. State Exclusions: This sign-up promotion is available in all legal Fanatics Sportsbook states, excluding New York .

This sign-up promotion is available in all legal Fanatics Sportsbook states, . Minimum Deposit: A minimum initial funding deposit of $10 is required to participate.

A minimum initial funding deposit of $10 is required to participate. Opting In: Following your initial opt-in, you must manually apply the promotion to a wager within your bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days.

Following your initial opt-in, you must manually apply the promotion to a wager within your bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days. Qualifying Wagers: Only your first qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the daily matched sign-up promotion.

Only your first qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the daily matched sign-up promotion. Using FanCash: Awarded FanCash is non-withdrawable and carries a standard 1x playthrough requirement before it can be converted to cash or used fully.

Awarded FanCash is non-withdrawable and carries a standard 1x playthrough requirement before it can be converted to cash or used fully. Winnings Calculation: If a bet placed using FanCash grades as a win, your payout is calculated based strictly on the cash portion of the wager. The initial FanCash stake is excluded from your total return, which is standard industry practice.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Overview

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN New Fanatics User Offer Get up to $1,000 in FanCash (10 x $100 bet match) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Information Confirmed On Aug. 11th, 2026

Fanatics MLB Odds For Mariners vs. Yankees

Bet Type Seattle Mariners New York Yankees Spread (Run Line) +1.5 (-200) -1.5 (+160) Moneyline +110 -130 Total Runs Over 8 (-105) Under 8 (-115)

Sign Up With The Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN

Register Your Account: Navigate to Fanatics Sportsbook here and initiate the account creation process. You will be prompted to enter standard personal identification information to verify your identity and age. Enter the Promo Code: Input the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN during registration. This exact step is mandatory to ensure your account is flagged as eligible for the $1,000 bet match offer. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified and active, process a minimum deposit of $10 utilizing one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Place Your Wagers: To trigger the daily bonus, submit a minimum qualifying wager of $10 on the Mariners vs. Yankees or another eligible market. Fanatics will match this initial daily bet up to $100 in FanCash. You can repeat this precise process once a day for the first 10 consecutive days after registration to yield the maximum $1,000 in promotional value.