Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Up To $1,000 In FanCash For Mariners-Yankees, MLB Games

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Activate the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN offer here and start locking in up to $1,000 in FanCash over your first 10 days in the app.
Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Details & Terms
Before mapping out your first wager on the Mariners or Yankees, it is crucial to understand the structural mechanics of the introductory offer.
Here is a summary of the key terms and conditions for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code:
Claiming the Offer: You must use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN during registration to unlock the $1,000 FanCash offer.
Offer Structure: The $1,000 maximum in FanCash is distributed sequentially over 10 days. Fanatics will match your first qualifying wager each day with up to $100 in FanCash.
Eligibility: Participants must be 21 years of age or older and physically located in a jurisdiction where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates.
State Exclusions: This sign-up promotion is available in all legal Fanatics Sportsbook states, excluding New York.
Minimum Deposit: A minimum initial funding deposit of $10 is required to participate.
Opting In: Following your initial opt-in, you must manually apply the promotion to a wager within your bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days.
Qualifying Wagers: Only your first qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the daily matched sign-up promotion.
Using FanCash: Awarded FanCash is non-withdrawable and carries a standard 1x playthrough requirement before it can be converted to cash or used fully.
Winnings Calculation: If a bet placed using FanCash grades as a win, your payout is calculated based strictly on the cash portion of the wager. The initial FanCash stake is excluded from your total return, which is standard industry practice.
Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Overview
As the Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees prepare to square off alongside a full slate of MLB games, new bettors can leverage one of the most uniquely structured sign-up bonuses in the sports betting industry.
To help you seamlessly integrate this offer into your MLB betting strategy, the table below outlines the essential variables of the current Fanatics Sportsbook promo code:
Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code
WTOPFAN
New Fanatics User Offer
Get up to $1,000 in FanCash (10 x $100 bet match)
Terms and Conditions
21+ and Present in Participating States
Information Confirmed On
Aug. 11th, 2026
Fanatics MLB Odds For Mariners vs. Yankees
Before locking in a daily matched wager, analyzing the odds is a critical first step:
Bet Type
Seattle Mariners
New York Yankees
Spread (Run Line)
+1.5 (-200)
-1.5 (+160)
Moneyline
+110
-130
Total Runs
Over 8 (-105)
Under 8 (-115)
The New York Yankees enter this matchup as moneyline favorites Their 66-52 record is largely sustained by a highly efficient, run-producing lineup. Ben Rice has been a primary offensive catalyst this season, logging 75 RBIs alongside a robust .895 OPS (On-Base Plus Slugging) over 420 at-bats. The starting pitching has helped pick up the slat while Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger and Giancarlo Stanton have missed time, too.
Conversely, the Seattle Mariners (56-63) offer plus-money value as road underdogs. For Seattle to upset the favored Yankees or cover the +1.5 run line, they will rely heavily on Julio Rodríguez. Rodríguez anchors the Mariners’ offense with a .258 average, a .746 OPS, and 51 RBIs across 422 at-bats. Supplementary run production stems from Cal Raleigh, who has chipped in with 43 RBIs, and Josh Naylor, who has driven in 42 runs. When evaluating the Total Runs market set at a flat 8, bettors must weigh New York’s high-OPS order against Seattle’s capable, yet slightly less efficient, run producers.
Sign Up With The Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN
Securing your bonus for the Mariners vs. Yankees matchup requires a specific sequence of actions. Follow this step-by-step methodology to successfully activate the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code:
Register Your Account: Navigate to Fanatics Sportsbook here and initiate the account creation process. You will be prompted to enter standard personal identification information to verify your identity and age.
Enter the Promo Code: Input the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN during registration. This exact step is mandatory to ensure your account is flagged as eligible for the $1,000 bet match offer.
Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified and active, process a minimum deposit of $10 utilizing one of the platform’s secure payment methods.
Place Your Wagers: To trigger the daily bonus, submit a minimum qualifying wager of $10 on the Mariners vs. Yankees or another eligible market. Fanatics will match this initial daily bet up to $100 in FanCash. You can repeat this precise process once a day for the first 10 consecutive days after registration to yield the maximum $1,000 in promotional value.
Once your deposit clears and your initial wager is logged in your bet slip, you can monitor the markets for the Seattle and New York matchup, or any other game, while your FanCash bonus is credited to your account.