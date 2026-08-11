All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 72 46 .610 — New York 66 52 .559…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 72 46 .610 — New York 66 52 .559 6 Boston 64 54 .542 8 Baltimore 57 62 .479 15½ Toronto 57 63 .475 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 61 56 .521 — Minnesota 59 61 .492 3½ Detroit 58 60 .492 3½ Cleveland 58 61 .487 4 Kansas City 49 71 .408 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 61 59 .508 — Texas 60 59 .504 ½ Seattle 56 63 .471 4½ Athletics 47 72 .395 13½ Los Angeles 45 74 .378 15½

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 71 48 .597 — Philadelphia 64 56 .533 7½ Miami 60 59 .504 11 Washington 59 61 .492 12½ New York 53 67 .442 18½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 74 45 .622 — Chicago 69 50 .580 5 St. Louis 59 60 .496 15 Pittsburgh 58 62 .483 16½ Cincinnati 56 61 .479 17

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 71 48 .597 — Arizona 64 56 .533 7½ San Diego 63 57 .525 8½ San Francisco 49 70 .412 22 Colorado 46 73 .387 25

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Toronto 2, Boston 1

Minnesota 9, Baltimore 5

Houston 6, San Francisco 3, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 6, Kansas City 5

Texas 4, L.A. Angels 1, 10 innings

Tampa Bay at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore (Baz 4-11) at Minnesota (Matthews 5-8), 1:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 11-5) at Athletics (Perkins 2-8), 3:05 p.m.

Houston (Blanco 0-1) at San Francisco (TBD), 3:45 p.m.

Cleveland (Griffin 12-4) at Detroit (Valdez 7-7), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 4-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 8-6), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Suarez 4-3) at Toronto (Soriano 9-6), 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lowder 4-7) at Chicago White Sox (Castillo 3-9), 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Lauer 6-6), 10:10 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 10-9) at L.A. Angels (Klassen 0-1), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 8, Atlanta 5

Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 5

San Diego 3, Milwaukee 2

Arizona 9, Colorado 0

Houston 6, San Francisco 3, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 6, Kansas City 5

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-3) at St. Louis (Leahy 8-4), 2:15 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 4-6) at Arizona (Kelly 8-9), 3:40 p.m.

Houston (Blanco 0-1) at San Francisco (TBD), 3:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (May 6-7) at San Diego (Ray 10-7), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Miami (Junk 5-7), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Peterson 6-7) at Washington (TBD), 6:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Thornton 3-2) at Atlanta (Mahle 3-9), 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lowder 4-7) at Chicago White Sox (Castillo 3-9), 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Lauer 6-6), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

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