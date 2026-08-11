Ryan McMahon and Trent Grisham deliver clutch hits for Yankees in 4-1 win over slumping Mariners

NEW YORK (AP) — Ryan McMahon and Trent Grisham each hit a two-run single in the seventh inning to send…

NEW YORK (AP) — Ryan McMahon and Trent Grisham each hit a two-run single in the seventh inning to send the New York Yankees past the slumping Seattle Mariners 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Ryan Weathers carried a one-hit shutout into the sixth and Luis García Jr. sparked the decisive rally with his second double of the night for New York, which leads the American League wild-card race.

Randy Arozarena homered in the sixth for the fading Mariners (56-64), who have lost five in a row and 14 of 19 to fall a season-worst eight games under .500. Seattle, which opened a nine-game trip against three teams currently in playoff position, has mustered only five runs during the losing streak and nine in the past seven games.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. sent García to third with a single in the seventh, and rookie Spencer Jones drew a one-out walk. McMahon gave the Yankees a 2-1 lead with a bases-loaded single off reliever Michael Rucker (0-4), and Grisham added his two-run single off Eduard Bazardo.

Tim Hill (4-2) replaced Weathers with a runner on in the sixth and retired all four batters he faced. Brent Headrick struck out two in a perfect eighth and David Bednar got three outs for his 27th save.

Chisholm was shaken up after trying to field Dominic Canzone’s infield single in the ninth, but the second baseman remained in the game and followed with a terrific defensive play.

In a matchup between struggling lineups, both starting pitchers shined.

Seattle right-hander Bryan Woo went five innings in his second consecutive scoreless start.

Weathers extended his career-best shutout streak to 23 innings before Arozarena lined an opposite-field homer to the short porch in right, giving Seattle its second hit and a 1-0 lead.

The left-hander had set down 11 straight batters before that swing by Arozarena, a Yankees nemesis for years.

Weathers allowed two hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings. Yankees starters have permitted no more than one run in 10 of the past 13 games.

Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor was rested with a sore right wrist.

Up next

Mariners RHP Bryce Miller (4-6, 3.08 ERA) starts the middle game of the series Wednesday night against RHP Will Warren (8-6, 4.18).

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