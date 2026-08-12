Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Get $1,000 Red Sox-Blue Jays, MLB FanCash Offer

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Start a new account using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN here and get up to $1,000 in FanCash with 10 days of $100 bet matches starting with tonight’s MLB slate.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Offer: Structure And Terms

The Fanatics Sportsbook introductory offer is built on a 10-day matched wager framework, providing tangible value immediately upon registration. The key components of the sign-up bonus are summarized below.

Feature Details Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN New User Offer Get $1,000 in FanCash (10 x $100 matched bet) Terms and Conditions Must be 21+ and physically present in participating states Promotion Verified On Aug. 12th

Here is a comprehensive breakdown of the terms and conditions associated with the $1,000 FanCash promotion:

Bonus Structure: New users are eligible for a maximum $1,000 in FanCash, distributed over 10 consecutive days.

New users are eligible for a maximum $1,000 in FanCash, distributed over 10 consecutive days. Daily Match: The promotion matches the value of the user’s first qualified cash wager each day, up to $100, paid out in FanCash.

The promotion matches the value of the user’s first qualified cash wager each day, up to $100, paid out in FanCash. Activation Requirement: A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate and participate in the promotion.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate and participate in the promotion. Opt-In Rule: After registration, players must actively opt in and apply the promotion to a single wager through the bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days.

After registration, players must actively opt in and apply the promotion to a single wager through the bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days. Wager Limit: Only one qualifying cash wager per game day is eligible for the sign-up promotion.

Only one qualifying cash wager per game day is eligible for the sign-up promotion. Geographic Eligibility: The offer is available to individuals aged 21 or older who are physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook is legally operating. (Note: This offer is not available in New York.)

The offer is available to individuals aged 21 or older who are physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook is legally operating. (Note: This offer is not available in New York.) FanCash Use: FanCash awarded through the promotion is non-withdrawable and requires a 1x playthrough before it can be used for future wagers or merchandise purchases.

FanCash awarded through the promotion is non-withdrawable and requires a 1x playthrough before it can be used for future wagers or merchandise purchases. Winnings Calculation: If a bet placed using FanCash wins, subsequent winnings are calculated based only on the cash portion of the wager; FanCash stakes are excluded from the winnings calculation.

Leveraging The Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code On Red Sox vs. Blue Jays

The oddsmakers recognize Boston’s superior record this season, listing the Red Sox as slight consensus favorites. The pitching matchup features Ranger Suarez for Boston against José Soriano for Toronto.

Here are the odds for this AL East showdown:

Bet Type Boston Red Sox Toronto Blue Jays Spread -1.5 (+135) +1.5 (-165) Moneyline -125 +105 Total Runs Over 7 (-120) Under 7 (+100)

The low Total Runs line (7) suggests anticipation of a tight, potentially low-scoring affair. Boston is favored on the Moneyline, implying a solid probability of an outright win, but the spread of -1.5 with plus odds indicates that a one-run margin is highly plausible, making the Blue Jays +1.5 an attractive option for those backing the home underdog.

Matchup Insight & Key Trends

When analyzing the offense, the Red Sox hold a distinct edge in consistency. Willson Contreras has been exceptional, maintaining a .280 batting average and a strong 154 WRC+ across 375 at-bats. Outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela provides significant run production with a .287 average and 63 RBI.

The Toronto offense features established talent like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.261 AVG, 46 RBI), but has struggled to maintain consistency across the lineup. While Kazuma Okamoto has displayed power with 39 extra-base hits (XBH) and 70 RBI, players like Daulton Varsho (.243 AVG, 91 WRC+) illustrate the challenges the Blue Jays face in generating reliable run support.

A savvy bettor using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code might look at the low total and strong pitching matchup and consider leveraging their daily matched wager on the Under 7 Runs, or backing the Blue Jays to cover the +1.5 run line at home.

Activate The Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Sign-Up Offer

New users looking to secure the multi-day FanCash promotion before placing their Red Sox vs. Blue Jays wagers must follow precise steps to ensure activation. Entering the required Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is the first critical step toward earning up to $1,000 in FanCash credits.

Follow this guide to activate your account and start claiming your daily matched wagers:

Registration: Navigate to Fanatics Sportsbook here and create a new account. You will need to provide standard personal identification information for verification of your eligibility and physical location. Promo Code Entry: When prompted during the sign-up flow, accurately enter the official Fanatics Sportsbook promo code: WTOPFAN. Failure to enter the code at this stage may void the introductory offer. Minimum Deposit: Fund your account by making an initial deposit of at least $10 using one of the secure banking methods provided by the platform. This deposit is necessary to activate the promotion. Daily Wager and Opt-In: Starting immediately upon activation, you must opt-in to the promotion daily. Place a qualifying cash wager of at least $10, up to $100. This wager will be matched 100% in FanCash, which is applied directly to your account, providing up to $100 in credit each day for 10 consecutive days.

This promotional structure enables bettors to utilize the first day of their bonus period to place a wager on the critical Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays game with the knowledge that their qualifying stake will be returned in FanCash, allowing them to test out different betting markets with added confidence.