Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Get $1,000 Bonus for MLB Games (Aug. 25)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Register your new profile using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN here and get a $1,000 FanCash offer by signing up before Dodgers vs. Braves tonight.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Overview & Key Terms

Before placing a wager on the National League showdown between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves, you need to understand exactly how this new user offer works. We put a lot of stock in reading the market, and reading the terms is no different. Here is a breakdown of how the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer works and its key terms:

Unlock the Bonus: Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN to get access to the maximum $1,000 bonus offer.

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code to get access to the maximum $1,000 bonus offer. 10-Day Structure: The $1,000 bonus occurs over 10 days, with up to a $100 wager each day being matched in FanCash.

The $1,000 bonus occurs over 10 days, with up to a $100 wager each day being matched in FanCash. Age Requirement: Participants must be exactly 21 years of age or older to use Fanatics Sportsbook.

Participants must be exactly 21 years of age or older to use Fanatics Sportsbook. Location Eligibility: Offer is available only to individuals physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates (excluding New York).

Offer is available only to individuals physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates (excluding New York). Minimum Deposit: A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to participate.

A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to participate. Daily Opt-In: After opting in, players must apply the promotion to a wager through their bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days.

After opting in, players must apply the promotion to a wager through their bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days. Qualifying Wagers: Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the sign-up promotion match.

Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the sign-up promotion match. Playthrough Requirements: Bonus funds are awarded as FanCash, which is non-withdrawable and subject to a 1x playthrough requirement before it can be used or withdrawn as cash.

Bonus funds are awarded as FanCash, which is non-withdrawable and subject to a 1x playthrough requirement before it can be used or withdrawn as cash. Winnings Calculation: Any subsequent winnings are calculated based on the cash portion of the wager only; FanCash stakes are excluded from all winnings calculations.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN For MLB

Whether you are backing the Los Angeles Dodgers as road favorites or hunting for a longshot payout with the Atlanta Braves, utilizing this current sign-up offer is a premier way to get started. By registering a new account, bettors can unlock daily bet matches to use on all MLB action. Here is a quick summary of the offer to keep handy:

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN New Fanatics User Offer Get $1,000 in FanCash (10 x $100 bet match) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Information Verified On August 25th, 2026

Use Fanatics MLB Promo Code on Dodgers vs. Braves

Bet Type Los Angeles Dodgers Atlanta Braves Spread -1.5 (+115) +1.5 (-140) Moneyline -155 +130 Total Runs Over 8.5 (-120) Under 8.5 (+100)

When evaluating this contest for market inefficiencies, we put a lot of stock in the starting pitching matchup. The Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to send ace Tyler Glasnow to the mound, while the Atlanta Braves will counter with Bryce Elder. It goes without saying that the Los Angeles Dodgers bring a potent, top-tier lineup. They are backed by superstar Shohei Ohtani, who enters the game hitting .288 with 80 RBIs and 30 home runs. He is supported by the ever-consistent Freddie Freeman, batting .302 with 61 RBIs and 15 home runs. On the other side, the Atlanta Braves offer some compelling value as home underdogs. They rely heavily on the power of Matt Olson, who has tallied 36 home runs and 77 RBIs while batting .258. Second baseman Ozzie Albies has also been a key contributor for the Atlanta Braves, generating 65 RBIs and 20 home runs with a .253 batting average. While the Los Angeles Dodgers are rightful favorites with Glasnow on the bump, taking the Atlanta Braves to cover the run line at home presents a calculated, data-informed opportunity against the odds. Official Prediction: Atlanta Braves +1.5 (-140)

Activate The Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN

Getting started with the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves matchup is a simple, straightforward process. Follow these steps to ensure you successfully unlock your bet match offer:

Register a New Account: Begin by clicking here to create and register an account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, physical address, date of birth, and email) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration or deposit process, it is strictly necessary to enter the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN to ensure your new account is linked to the $1,000 bonus offer. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is verified, navigate to the cashier section. You must deposit at least $10 using one of the available secure payment methods in order to activate the offer. Place Your Wagers: To utilize the bonus, players can place a $10 minimum wager (and up to a maximum of $100 for the bet match) on daily action. You can repeat this process over the first 10 days after registration to maximize your bonus.

Whether you want to place your first $10 to $100 qualifying wager on the Los Angeles Dodgers’ moneyline or take the value by backing the Atlanta Braves on the run line at Truist Park, simply opt-in daily and watch your FanCash rewards match your stake.