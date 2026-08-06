Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Claim $1,000 Bonus for MLB, NFL Preseason

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Register with Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN and secure up to $1,000 in FanCash for this week’s MLB games or the NFL preseason. Click here to get in on the action.

New players can leverage the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code to secure up to a $1,000 bonus ahead of the upcoming matchup between the Chicago White Sox and the Boston Red Sox. This exclusive bet match offer is structured over 10 consecutive days, granting new users up to $100 in FanCash daily to help build their sports betting bankroll.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Offers $1,000 in FanCash

Preparing for the series between the Chicago White Sox and the Boston Red Sox requires knowing exactly what promotions are at your disposal. The 10-day structure of this specific offer makes it highly effective for spreading out wagers over an extended stretch of daily MLB betting.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN New User Offer Get $1,000 in FanCash (10 x $100 bet match) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On August 6, 2026

New players can check out the full terms and details of this offer below:

Activate the Offer: Enter the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN during registration to claim the $1,000 bonus offer.

Enter the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code during registration to claim the $1,000 bonus offer. 10-Day Structure: The $1,000 bonus is distributed over 10 consecutive days. The sportsbook will match your first daily wager up to $100 in FanCash.

The $1,000 bonus is distributed over 10 consecutive days. The sportsbook will match your first daily wager up to $100 in FanCash. Age and Location Requirements: Participants must be 21 years of age or older and physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates.

Participants must be 21 years of age or older and physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates. State Exclusions: This sign-up offer is available in all participating Fanatics Sportsbook states, excluding New York.

This sign-up offer is available in all participating Fanatics Sportsbook states, excluding New York. Minimum Deposit: A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to participate.

A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to participate. Daily Application: After opting in, players must actively apply the promotion to a wager within their bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days.

After opting in, players must actively apply the promotion to a wager within their bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days. One Match Per Day: Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the sign-up promotion match.

Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the sign-up promotion match. FanCash Playthrough: Earned FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to a strict 1x playthrough requirement before it can be converted to withdrawable funds.

Earned FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to a strict 1x playthrough requirement before it can be converted to withdrawable funds. Winnings Calculation: Payouts are calculated based on the cash portion of the wager only. FanCash stakes are excluded from all winnings calculations.

How to Make Picks on MLB This Week

The Chicago White Sox (59-54) take on the Boston Red Sox (62-51) on August 6, 2026, at 11:10 PM UTC. Both teams enter the contest holding winning records, establishing the foundation for a highly competitive American League matchup. The game features an intriguing pitching duel between starting pitchers Luis Castillo of the Chicago White Sox and Ranger Suarez of the Boston Red Sox.

Bet Type Chicago White Sox Boston Red Sox Spread +1.5 (-132) -1.5 (+110) Moneyline +163 -182 Total Runs Over 9 (-105) Under 9 (-115)

The Boston Red Sox enter this matchup as the moneyline favorites. Their offensive production is heavily anchored by Willson Contreras, who maintains a .288 batting average and has driven in 70 runs across 361 at-bats. Ceddanne Rafaela provides steady supplementary power in the Boston Red Sox lineup, adding 59 RBIs and a .287 average.

Conversely, the Chicago White Sox step into this game as moneyline underdogs. The Chicago offense relies on Miguel Vargas, who leads the team with 67 RBIs over 414 at-bats, alongside Colson Montgomery, who has contributed 63 RBIs. With the game total set at 9 runs, Luis Castillo and Ranger Suarez will be tested as they navigate the run-producing bats in the middle of these respective batting orders.

How to Redeem Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN

Securing your bet match before the first pitch is a streamlined process. Follow these step-by-step instructions to register your account and unlock the maximum bonus:

Enter the Code: During the registration process, ensure you enter the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN to qualify for the $1,000 bonus offer. Register Your Account: Create your new account by providing standard personal information, including your full name, email address, physical address, date of birth, and the last four digits of your SSN, to verify your identity. Make a Deposit: Navigate to the cashier section and fund your account with a minimum deposit of $10 using one of the available secure payment methods. Place Your Bets: To trigger the daily match, place a qualifying wager of at least $10. Fanatics will match this daily wager up to $100 in FanCash each day for the first 10 consecutive days following your registration.

By utilizing this structured promotion, bettors can methodically leverage up to $1,000 in bonus bets while following the Chicago White Sox and the Boston Red Sox throughout the series.