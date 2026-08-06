BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for MLB, Panthers-Cardinals Games

With a loaded MLB slate to go alongside the NFL Hall of Fame game tonight, now is the perfect time to activate the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 offer here.
BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Safety OR $150 Bonus
Below is everything you need to know about claiming your sign-up offer before tonight’s action.
|BetMGM Bonus Code
|TOP1500
|new BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV)
|Bet $10 Get $150
|new BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY)
|$1,500 First Bet Offer
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States.
|Promotion Confirmed On
|Aug. 6th, 2026
|Information Verified By
|WTOP
New bettors in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia are provided with a “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus, where you can wager $10 on a matchup like tonight’s showdown between the Minnesota Twins (56-59) and the Kansas City Royals (48-67), and receive $150 in bonus bets if your wager wins.
For users in all other participating U.S. states, the $1,500 first bet offer is available as your standard welcome promotion. This allows you to place your opening wager with confidence, whether you are backing Kansas City’s Michael Wacha or Minnesota’s Bailey Ober on the mound. If your first bet loses, you will get your wager amount back in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,500, giving you a second chance to find value and build your bankroll for the rest of the baseball season.
BetMGM MLB Thursday Markets
Whether you prefer backing heavy favorites or finding longshot value on the runline, here are the current odds for today’s top matchups:
- Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies
- Moneyline: Phillies -350 / Nationals +275
- Runline: Phillies -2.5 (-105) / Nationals +2.5 (+115)
- Total: O/U 9 (Over +100 / Under -120)
- Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox
- Moneyline: Red Sox -190 / White Sox +155
- Runline: Red Sox -1.5 (+110) / White Sox +1.5 (-135)
- Total: O/U 8.5 (Over -120 / Under +100)
- Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals
- Moneyline: Royals -125 / Twins +105
- Runline: Royals -1.5 (+160) / Twins +1.5 (-210)
- Total: O/U 9 (Over +100 / Under -130)
A premier matchup on today’s schedule features the Washington Nationals visiting the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies are heavy favorites on the moneyline as they send Cristopher Sánchez to the mound. Sánchez has been stellar this season, boasting a 2.61 ERA and 168 strikeouts over 144.2 innings. He should receive plenty of run support from a dangerous Philadelphia lineup anchored by Bryce Harper (.252 AVG, 24 HR, 68 RBI, .857 OPS) and Kyle Schwarber (33 HR, 63 RBI). Washington counters with the struggling Miles Mikolas (8.06 ERA in 48 innings pitched) and will rely on the bat of CJ Abrams, who currently paces the Nationals with a .290 average, 28 home runs, and 88 RBIs.
Meanwhile, an intriguing American League battle pits the Minnesota Twins against the Kansas City Royals. The Royals turn to Michael Wacha (3.51 ERA across 138.1 innings) to contain the Twins, while Minnesota’s probable starter Bailey Ober (4.45 ERA in 87 innings) takes the hill. Kansas City will lean on shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., who is hitting .281 with 13 home runs and 41 RBIs, as they look to cover the runline in front of their home crowd at Kauffman Stadium.
BetMGM NFL Hall of Fame Game Odds
If you prefer to pivot away from the baseball diamond, you can capitalize on your offer with the Panthers vs. Cardinals Hall of Fame Game:
- Panthers: -1 (-110) / O34.5 (-110) / -120
- Cardinals: +1 (-110) / U34.5 (-110) / +100
Steps To Activate Your BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Offer
Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate your BetMGM account before tonight’s MLB action gets underway:
- Create an Account: You will need to create and register an account here by providing standard personal information, such as your name, date of birth, email address, and physical address, to verify your identity.
- Enter the Bonus Code: During the sign-up process, ensure you apply the promo code TOP1500.
- Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, head to the cashier section. You must deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure banking methods (such as PayPal, online banking, or major credit/debit cards) in order to activate the offer.
- Place Your First Bet: With your account funded and your bonus code locked in, you are ready to explore the MLB market. Place your qualifying wager on any game, whether you want to back the Chicago White Sox (59-54) and Boston Red Sox (62-51) at Fenway Park, or target another exciting matchup on tonight’s slate.