BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for MLB, Panthers-Cardinals Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With a loaded MLB slate to go alongside the NFL Hall of Fame game tonight, now is the perfect time to activate the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 offer here.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Safety OR $150 Bonus

Below is everything you need to know about claiming your sign-up offer before tonight’s action.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 new BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 new BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Confirmed On Aug. 6th, 2026 Information Verified By WTOP

New bettors in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia are provided with a “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus, where you can wager $10 on a matchup like tonight’s showdown between the Minnesota Twins (56-59) and the Kansas City Royals (48-67), and receive $150 in bonus bets if your wager wins.

For users in all other participating U.S. states, the $1,500 first bet offer is available as your standard welcome promotion. This allows you to place your opening wager with confidence, whether you are backing Kansas City’s Michael Wacha or Minnesota’s Bailey Ober on the mound. If your first bet loses, you will get your wager amount back in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,500, giving you a second chance to find value and build your bankroll for the rest of the baseball season.

BetMGM MLB Thursday Markets

Whether you prefer backing heavy favorites or finding longshot value on the runline, here are the current odds for today’s top matchups:

Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies Moneyline: Phillies -350 / Nationals +275 Runline: Phillies -2.5 (-105) / Nationals +2.5 (+115) Total: O/U 9 (Over +100 / Under -120)

Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox Moneyline: Red Sox -190 / White Sox +155 Runline: Red Sox -1.5 (+110) / White Sox +1.5 (-135) Total: O/U 8.5 (Over -120 / Under +100)

Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals Moneyline: Royals -125 / Twins +105 Runline: Royals -1.5 (+160) / Twins +1.5 (-210) Total: O/U 9 (Over +100 / Under -130)



A premier matchup on today’s schedule features the Washington Nationals visiting the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies are heavy favorites on the moneyline as they send Cristopher Sánchez to the mound. Sánchez has been stellar this season, boasting a 2.61 ERA and 168 strikeouts over 144.2 innings. He should receive plenty of run support from a dangerous Philadelphia lineup anchored by Bryce Harper (.252 AVG, 24 HR, 68 RBI, .857 OPS) and Kyle Schwarber (33 HR, 63 RBI). Washington counters with the struggling Miles Mikolas (8.06 ERA in 48 innings pitched) and will rely on the bat of CJ Abrams, who currently paces the Nationals with a .290 average, 28 home runs, and 88 RBIs.

Meanwhile, an intriguing American League battle pits the Minnesota Twins against the Kansas City Royals. The Royals turn to Michael Wacha (3.51 ERA across 138.1 innings) to contain the Twins, while Minnesota’s probable starter Bailey Ober (4.45 ERA in 87 innings) takes the hill. Kansas City will lean on shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., who is hitting .281 with 13 home runs and 41 RBIs, as they look to cover the runline in front of their home crowd at Kauffman Stadium.

BetMGM NFL Hall of Fame Game Odds

If you prefer to pivot away from the baseball diamond, you can capitalize on your offer with the Panthers vs. Cardinals Hall of Fame Game:

Panthers: -1 (-110) / O34.5 (-110) / -120

Cardinals: +1 (-110) / U34.5 (-110) / +100

Steps To Activate Your BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Offer

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate your BetMGM account before tonight’s MLB action gets underway: