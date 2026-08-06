DraftKings Promo Code: Get $150 Bonus for NFL, MLB, Any Sport This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can take advantage of an incredible welcome offer using the latest DraftKings promo code offer. Just create your account here, lay down a simple $5 qualifying wager on any of tonight’s MLB games, and you will walk away with a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets—no matter if your bet wins or loses.

Whether we are backing the Boston Red Sox (62-51) as they host the Chicago White Sox (59-54) or hunting for value in the desert matchup between the San Diego Padres (59-56) and Arizona Diamondbacks (61-54), this offer is the perfect way to build our bankroll.

Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus with This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Here is a quick breakdown of everything you need to know to claim this exclusive welcome offer before tonight’s first pitch:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified August 6, 2026

Wager on MLB, the NFL Hall of Fame Game and More Sports

Let’s talk strategy. This exclusive DraftKings promo code is available exclusively for new customers looking to maximize their bankroll on tonight’s MLB board. To qualify, simply register your new account and place a $5 wager on any market with odds of -500 or longer.

Maybe you are backing the Atlanta Braves at home against the Miami Marlins, or targeting the matchup between the Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals. Here’s the beauty of this promo: the outcome of your initial $5 bet doesn’t matter. Win or lose, you are securing a nice payday just by getting your ticket punched.

DraftKings pays out this $150 reward as six separate $25 bonus bets, giving us plenty of flexibility to spread our action around. You will receive $50 in bonus bets instantly upon placing your qualifying wager, another $50 issued at Day 7, and the final $50 issued at Day 14. This staggered timeline is a massive advantage for handicapping over the next couple of weeks.

And if you want to step outside the diamond, you can absolutely use these bonus bets on other sports, like the NFL Hall of Fame Game or the PGA Tour.

MLB Matchups and Odds for Thursday Night

Before I lock in my wagers, I always survey the morning line to find the most value. Here are the current moneyline odds and run totals for tonight’s MLB matchups:

Matchup Moneyline Total (O/U) First Pitch (UTC) Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox CWS +163 / BOS -182 9 (O -105 / U -115) 11:10 PM Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves MIA +130 / ATL -143 9 (O -116 / U -104) 11:15 PM Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals MIN +109 / KC -121 9 (O -101 / U -121) 11:40 PM San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks SD -106 / ARI -106 9 (O -106 / U -114) 1:40 AM

Tonight’s Top Matchups

Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals One of the most intriguing pitching matchups of the night takes place at Kauffman Stadium. When handicapping this one, the Royals sit as slight -121 favorites behind starting pitcher Michael Wacha.

Wacha brings a rock-solid 3.513 ERA across 138.1 innings pitched this season, pairing it with a 1.15 WHIP and 111 strikeouts. He’ll look to outduel Twins starter Bailey Ober, who enters the contest sporting a 4.448 ERA.

San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks The nightcap gives us a true pick ’em in the desert, with both sides priced at -106 on the moneyline. The Diamondbacks will lean on star outfielder Corbin Carroll, who boasts an .810 OPS with 53 RBIs and 16 stolen bases. He will take his cuts against Padres starter Walker Buehler, who has battled his way to a 5.176 ERA over 104.1 innings of work.

On the other side of the diamond, Manny Machado anchors the San Diego lineup with an impressive 69 RBIs. With the total set at 9 runs and two potent offenses clashing, keying in on the over (-106) could be an enticing way to utilize your promo. I’m definitely considering placing this bet myself!

DraftKings Promo Code: Steps to Sign Up

Getting started with this exclusive welcome offer is a simple and straightforward process. The best part is that we’re in this together, and no DraftKings promo code is necessary to be entered to claim your reward. Just follow these easy steps before the first pitch:

Register Your Account: Click here to sign up. You will need to create and register a new account by providing standard personal information, such as your name, email address, physical address, and date of birth to verify your identity. Fund Your Bankroll: Once your account is active, you will need to deposit at least $5. DraftKings provides a variety of secure methods to complete your transaction safely and quickly. Place Your Wager: Navigate to the MLB betting markets (or the NFL Hall of Fame Game) and place a wager of at least $5 on any eligible matchup. For example, you could place your qualifying bet on the Atlanta Braves (69-45) to defend their home turf. Claim Your Bonus: Kick back and enjoy the games! Since the outcome of your wager doesn’t matter, you will instantly receive your first $50 in bonus bets credited straight to your account, with the remaining funds unlocking on Day 7 and Day 14.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.