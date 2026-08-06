Novig Promo Code WTOP: Get $25 Bonus For MLB, NFL Hall of Fame Game Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up a new account using the Novig promo code WTOP here and unlock $25 in credits in time for tonight’s MLB games and the NFL Hall of Fame game.

Novig Promo Code WTOP: Get $25 In Trade Credits

Novig Promo Code WTOP New Novig User Offer Deposit $10, get $25 in trade credits Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Information Verified On August 6th, 2026

This exclusive Novig promo code is exactly what you need to expand your options. Strictly eligible for new Novig users creating an account for the first time, this offer is a straightforward way to boost your trading ammunition. By making a simple $10 deposit on the platform, newly registered players automatically receive $25 in trade credits to use on the upcoming sports schedule.

I’ll be using my credits to look at tonight’s late-night clash between the San Diego Padres and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Whether you want to back Walker Buehler and the Padres or play the matchup between the Detroit Tigers and the Seattle Mariners, having an extra $25 in trade credits gives you the freedom to explore the board and lock in your action with confidence.

Use Your Novig MLB Promo Today

Before we dive into my personal slip, let’s take a look at the markets for today’s action. Here is a snapshot:

Matchup Moneyline Total (Over/Under) SD @ ARI SD -102 / ARI +100 8.5 (O -125 / U +122) WSH @ PHI WSH +308 / PHI -317 8.5 (O -122 / U +117) DET @ SEA DET +117 / SEA -120 7.5 (O -117 / U +111)

Under 7.5 in DET @ SEA There’s nothing better than a classic pitching duel to key your slip around. This American League clash features two of the most reliable pitching staffs on the board. Framber Valdez takes the mound for a Tigers rotation that has helped compile a stellar 3.56 team ERA and 1.21 WHIP overall. On the other side, Bryce Miller gets the start for Seattle. The Mariners boast a 3.76 overall team ERA and an impressive 1.18 team WHIP, holding opponents to a slim .242 batting average. With both pitching units excelling at limiting run production, taking the Under is a justified choice.

Philadelphia Phillies ML vs. Washington Nationals While the price is steep, sometimes you just have to eat the chalk when the advantage is this glaring. Ace Cristopher Sánchez gets the nod for a Phillies starting rotation that strikes out an elite 9.87 batters per nine innings alongside a solid 4.04 ERA at Citizens Bank Park. Conversely, Miles Mikolas takes the ball for a Washington squad whose starting staff carries a bloated 4.56 ERA. The gap in rotation efficiency makes the Phillies a sturdy anchor to consider for your trades today.

Novig Promo For NFL Hall Of Fame Game

If you are not a baseball fan, you are in luck, as the NFL preseason kicks off tonight with the Panthers facing the Cardinals. Those craving some football can capitalize on their $25 in bonuses for this game. We will not see starters for each team. Kenny Pickett will be under center for the Panthers, while we will get our first look at rookie Carson Beck for the Cardinals.

Activate Your Novig Promo Code WTOP Today

Ready to step up to the plate and put your bonus to work? Activating your Novig promotional offer is an incredibly easy, straightforward process. Just follow these steps to claim your $25 in trade credits: