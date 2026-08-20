Morning rain delays England’s reply to Pakistan’s 171 all out on Day 2 of first test

LEEDS, England (AP) — The start of play on Day 2 of the first test between England and Pakistan at…

LEEDS, England (AP) — The start of play on Day 2 of the first test between England and Pakistan at Headingley was delayed Thursday because of heavy rain.

If the rain subsides, England will resume on 112-2 in reply to Pakistan’s 171 all out in barely two sessions on Wednesday.

An early lunch was taken Thursday — at 12.30 p.m. local time — ahead of a pitch inspection.

Joe Root, back as captain following the retirement of Ben Stokes, is 37 not out and Jordan Cox is 23 not out.

___

See AP’s full cricket coverage here

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.