DraftKings Promo Code: Get $150 Sign Up Bonus for Aug. 19 Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By claiming the latest DraftKings promo code offer, we can unlock a massive welcome offer that takes all the sweat out of your first wager. By signing up here ahead of the next pitch, new users can simply bet $5 on any MLB matchup on the board to lock-in a $150 bonus.

The outcome of your $5 bet doesn’t even matter. Win or lose, you are guaranteed to receive a $150 bonus. Whether you are safely backing heavy favorites or hunting for underdog value in games like the Washington Nationals at the Texas Rangers, this welcome offer provides the perfect foundation to maximize our potential return during today’s exciting slate of MLB games.

Best DraftKings Promo Code Offer for MLB Fans

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus Over 14 Days Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified August 19, 2026

Place Your $5 Wager, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed

For new DraftKings customers ready to dive into today’s MLB slate, I can’t recommend this welcome offer enough. To qualify, simply sign up and place a $5 wager on any market. Whether you choose to back the Seattle Mariners against the Brewers or take the heavy favorite in the Dodgers-Rockies matchup, you will unlock $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether your ticket cashes or busts.

Here is how DraftKings breaks down that nice pay day: your $150 reward is paid out as six separate $25 bonus bets. You’ll get your first $50 in bonus bets (two $25 tokens) issued instantly upon placing your qualifying bet.

Then, you’ll receive another $50 on Day 7, and the final $50 on Day 14. This staggered structure gives us a fantastic, sustained bankroll to use across the next couple of weeks of MLB action or any other sports markets you’ve been handicapping.

MLB Betting Odds for Wednesday, August 19th

Matchup Moneyline Total (O/U) Seattle Mariners @ Milwaukee Brewers Brewers -121 / Mariners +109 7 Washington Nationals @ Texas Rangers Rangers -131 / Nationals +119 7.5 Los Angeles Angels @ Houston Astros Astros -155 / Angels +140 8.5 Los Angeles Dodgers @ Colorado Rockies Dodgers -193 / Rockies +173 11.5

If you’re looking for the best way to leverage your promos tonight, I’m personally eyeing the Los Angeles Dodgers visiting the Colorado Rockies. This matchup presents a massive opportunity for us. The Dodgers are heavily favored on the moneyline (-193), and the game features a staggering 11.5 over/under total at Coors Field. It’s no surprise the total is sitting that high with Shohei Ohtani anchoring the Dodgers’ explosive offense.

Ohtani boasts a .294 batting average, a .948 OPS, and 80 RBIs, while Freddie Freeman adds plenty of his own firepower with a .304 average and an .846 OPS. I love targeting these high-run environments for prop bets and exotic wagers.

Another intriguing matchup I’m adding to my card is the Los Angeles Angels at the Houston Astros. The Astros enter as -155 favorites with the total set at 8.5. Houston’s lineup is led by the dominant Yordan Alvarez, who is hitting .318 with an incredible 1.044 OPS and 88 RBIs across 450 at-bats. When we’re building out a betting strategy, backing these elite sluggers and high-powered offenses in favorable matchups is often the smartest move on the board.

Steps to Claim This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming this welcome bonus is a quick and straightforward process, and since we’re in this together, I’ll walk you right through it. No manual DraftKings promo code is necessary to take advantage of this deal. Just follow these simple steps to get started before tonight’s first pitch:

Create an Account: Begin by registering a new account here. You will need to provide standard personal information—such as your name, email address, and date of birth—to verify your identity and location. Make a Deposit: Once your account is set up and verified, make an initial deposit of at least $5 using one of DraftKings’ secure payment methods. Place Your Wager: Navigate to today’s MLB betting markets and place a wager of at least $5 on the game of your choice. Claim Your Bonus: As soon as you place that $5 qualifying bet, DraftKings will trigger your guaranteed $150 bonus. You’ll get your first $50 instantly, another $50 on Day 7, and the final $50 on Day 14, giving you plenty of ammunition to step up your strategy and chase bigger payouts.

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