World’s top-ranked racehorse Ombudsman beaten into 4th in Juddmonte International won by Item

YORK, England (AP) — A surprise result in one of Britain’s most prestigious horse races Wednesday saw the world’s top-ranked…

YORK, England (AP) — A surprise result in one of Britain’s most prestigious horse races Wednesday saw the world’s top-ranked thoroughbred Ombudsman finish fourth behind 10-1 winner Item.

Item is a son of unbeaten great Frankel, who also won the Juddmonte International at York in the 2012 edition.

Item won a first prize of 850,000 pounds ($1.16 million) for his owner, and also the race sponsor, the Juddmonte racing operation of the late Saudi prince, Khalid bin Abdullah Al Saud.

The 3-year-old colt finally found space in a congested eight-horse race to lead only in the final yards (meters) of the 1 5/16-mile contest. Ridden by Colin Keane and trained by Andrew Balding, Item had a winning margin of a head over Almaqam priced at 14-1.

Constitution River, the French Derby winner trained by Aidan O’Brien in Ireland for the powerhouse Coolmore team, was third at 7-4. Ombudsman faded into fourth as the odds-on 5-6 favorite having struggled to get a clear run on the rail.

Ombudsman, owned by the Godolphin operation from Dubai, won the Juddmonte last year and had never finished out of the first two in 12 previous races.

The 5-year-old Ombudsman started the race joint top in the global rankings with Hong Kong-based sprinter Ka Ying Rising. Tied in 20th place were Item and Almaqam.

The improving Item has won five of his six races with his only career blemish a ninth place in the Epsom Derby in June run in filthy weather. He was won three straight at York without ever starting favorite in the betting.

Maltese Cross gets revenge on Christmas Day

In the previous York race Wednesday, Derby winner Christmas Day was beaten into third place in the Great Voltigeur Stakes by Maltese Cross, who had been runner-up in the strong wind and rain at Epsom.

Maltese Cross earned 141,775 pounds ($193,000) for his owner, the British movie executive George Waud who was a producer of “Snakes on a Plane.”

Item and Maltese Cross could both now be aimed at Europe’s richest race, the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, at Longchamp in Paris on Oct. 4.

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