Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus for Any Game (August 19)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can sign up with the latest bet365 bonus code offer and bet $10 and get $150 in bonus bets, or opt for a $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net. Click here to redeem this offer.

Bettors signing up from Michigan, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania will receive a localized variation: a Bet $10, Get $365 in bonus bets offer, plus an additional 50 spins for the bet365 online casino. As the MLB schedule features exciting matchups like the Los Angeles Dodgers visiting the Colorado Rockies, the New York Yankees taking on the Baltimore Orioles, and the Miami Marlins facing the Philadelphia Phillies, new customers can jumpstart their bankroll with a compelling welcome offer on bet365 Sportsbook.

Bet365 Bonus Code for MLB Betting: How to Claim $150 Bonus

Before placing wagers on the upcoming slate of games, it is crucial to understand the available sportsbook promotions. Whether you are backing the Los Angeles Dodgers (76-51) against the Colorado Rockies (50-76), taking the New York Yankees (70-55) against the Baltimore Orioles (61-65), or tuning into the Miami Marlins (64-63) visiting the Philadelphia Phillies (69-58), setting up your account with the correct localized offer provides immediate value.

Review the offer details by region below:

Bet365 Promo Code No Promo Code Required New User Offer (AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, VA) Bet $10, Get $150 Win or Lose OR $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA) Bet $10, Get $365 in Bonus Bets + 50 Casino Spins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonuses Last Verified On August 19, 2026

New bet365 users in the majority of participating states can unlock $150 in bonus bets simply by wagering $10. For example, if you place a $10 wager on the Los Angeles Dodgers to win their upcoming matchup, you will receive the bonus bets no matter the outcome on the diamond.

To qualify, your bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and must meet minimum odds of -500. This means a -450 selection is perfectly fine, but a -800 favorite would not qualify. Once the bonus bets are credited to your balance, you have seven days to use them before they expire. Alternatively, users in those same states can choose a $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net.

Keep in mind that the promotion varies for bettors located in Michigan, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. Users registering in these three states automatically receive a “Bet $10, Get $365 in bonus bets” offer, alongside 50 spins for the bet365 online casino.

MLB Betting Preview, Odds

Here are the latest odds for the MLB slate at bet365:

Matchup Moneyline Run Line Total (O/U) Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies MIA +109 / PHI -132 MIA +1.5 (-208) / PHI -1.5 (+155) 9 (O -110 / U -122) New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles NYY -125 / BAL +105 NYY -1.5 (+130) / BAL +1.5 (-172) 9.5 (O -104 / U -127) Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies LAD -208 / COL +170 LAD -1.5 (-139) / COL +1.5 (+105) 11.5 (O -104 / U -127)

New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles The Yankees travel for a critical AL East showdown against the Orioles. New York is sending Will Warren (4.45 ERA, 8.90 K/9) to the mound, while Baltimore counters with Chris Bassitt (5.44 ERA). Keep an eye on Yankees slugger Bem, who enters the contest with a .249 average and 78 RBI. The Orioles will look to Gunnar Henderson to ignite their offense; he currently holds a .220 average with 111 hits and 51 RBI across 505 at-bats.

Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies An intriguing NL East pitching duel is on tap between Miami and Philadelphia. The Marlins hand the ball to Sandy Alcantara, who has been a steady workhorse this season with a solid 3.43 ERA across 170.2 innings pitched. The Phillies will reply with veteran Aaron Nola. While Nola’s 5.3 ERA over 130 innings is slightly inflated, his elite swing-and-miss ability remains fully intact, boasting a 9.55 K/9 rate heading into the matchup.

Getting Started With This Bet365 Bonus Code Offer

Ready to step up to the plate? New customers can easily unlock their respective welcome offer by following a transparent setup process. Because there is no need for a promo code to unlock either offer, you simply need to register and meet the initial deposit and betting requirements.

Follow this quick guide to get started:

Create an Account: Click on any of the links on this page, then register for a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, address, and date of birth) to verify your identity. Select Your Offer: Once your account is verified, navigate to the promotions section in the bet365 app to choose and claim your welcome offer (e.g., the Bet $10, Get $150 bonus or the First-Bet Safety Net). Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by depositing at least $10 using one of the sportsbook’s secure payment methods. Place Your First Wager: Place a qualifying bet of at least $10 on any available market, like the National League clash between the Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies, to officially activate the promotion.

Once your initial $10 wager settles, bet365 will credit your account with your designated bonus bets, giving you a bankroll boost for the rest of the MLB season.