BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Sign Up Bonus for MLB Games This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can activate BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to secure a $1,500 first bet or use bonus code TOP150 to start with a $150 bonus in select states (MI, NJ, PA, WV). Click here to activate either offer.

New players can claim a premier welcome offer for the upcoming slate, featuring matchups like the New York Yankees taking on the Chicago Cubs and the Boston Red Sox facing the Los Angeles Dodgers. These offers provide strategic entry points to wager on Major League Baseball action on BetMGM Sportsbook.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Score $1,500 First Bet

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer Bonuses Last Verified On August 1, 2026

For bettors looking to wager on late-night West Coast matchups, like the San Francisco Giants (47-62) taking on the San Diego Padres (55-54), BetMGM provides location-specific welcome offers. Bettors located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia are eligible for a “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus, which pays out $150 in bonus bets if your initial $10 wager wins.

For new users in all other participating US states (outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV), BetMGM exclusively features the $1,500 first-bet offer. With this option, you can wager up to $1,500 on your very first bet and receive it back in bonus bets if the wager loses. Whether you want to back San Diego’s Walker Buehler or take your chances on San Francisco’s Tyler Mahle, you can place your opening wager knowing that if it falls short, BetMGM refunds the stake in bonus bets up to the $1,500 maximum.

MLB Betting Preview, Odds

Ready to place your bets? Here is a look at the upcoming MLB schedule and the latest odds from BetMGM Sportsbook:

Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers

Moneyline: Dodgers -161 / Red Sox +135

Dodgers -161 / Red Sox +135 Runline: Dodgers -1.5 (+135) / Red Sox +1.5 (-161)

Dodgers -1.5 (+135) / Red Sox +1.5 (-161) Total: O/U 8 (Over -110 / Under -110)

O/U 8 (Over -110 / Under -110) New York Yankees at Chicago Cubs

Moneyline: Yankees -125 / Cubs +105

Yankees -125 / Cubs +105 Runline: Yankees -1.5 (+150) / Cubs +1.5 (-182)

Yankees -1.5 (+150) / Cubs +1.5 (-182) Total: O/U 6.5 (Over -105 / Under -115)

The marquee matchup of the slate features the New York Yankees taking on the Chicago Cubs. New York enters as a slight -125 road favorite on the moneyline, backed by starting pitcher Max Fried, who has been exceptionally reliable with a 3.23 ERA and 1.02 WHIP. He will be supported by a struggling Yankees lineup which is headlined by Ben Rice, who currently boasts a .931 OPS and 31 home runs. The Cubs counter with David Peterson (5.06 ERA, 1.20 WHIP) as they look to secure an upset victory as +105 home underdogs.

Out West, the Los Angeles Dodgers are solid -161 home favorites against the Boston Red Sox. Los Angeles hands the ball to right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who has dominated opposing hitters to the tune of a 2.72 ERA and 0.90 WHIP over 125.2 innings pitched. In addition to elite pitching, the Dodgers’ offense is anchored by Shohei Ohtani. The designated hitter is currently batting .289 with a staggering .931 OPS, 23 home runs, and 65 RBIs.

How to Sign Up With BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Whether you are gearing up to wager on the marquee matchup between the New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs or staying up late for the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres, claiming your sportsbook promotion is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these steps to get started: