Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Claim $500 Trade Bonus for MLB Predictions (Aug. 1)

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Set up a new account with Kalshi promo code WTOP15 to unlock this offer: a tiered sign-up bonus of up to $500, which is unlocked after making qualifying trades. Click here to start the registration process.

By utilizing this offer, you can apply this bonus toward prediction markets on the upcoming featured matchups, including the New York Yankees taking on the Chicago Cubs and the Boston Red Sox visiting the Los Angeles Dodgers, as well as any other MLB game throughout the rest of the week. Kalshi should be a go-to option for baseball fans now and throughout the season.

Claim $500 in Bonuses With Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New User Offer Up to $500 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US (Not Available in Michigan or Nevada) Bonus Last Verified On August 1, 2026

New Kalshi customers can easily take advantage of this welcome offer to boost their prediction market experience. To get started, simply make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Once your account is funded, making $25 in trades will fully unlock a randomized sign-up bonus. Instead of a standard flat rate, Kalshi’s current promotion offers a tiered trading bonus structure: 70% of participants will receive $15, 24% will receive $35, 5% will receive $75, 0.65% will receive $100, and 0.35% will walk away with a massive $500 trading bonus.

This promotion is strictly available for new Kalshi customers who are at least 18 years old. Additionally, Kalshi operates in all 50 states, making this prediction market accessible no matter where you are tuning into the action. Once your bonus is unlocked, you can jump right into the exciting MLB slate.

Make Predictions on Top MLB Matchups

Matchup Probability BOS @ LAD BOS: 41% / LAD: 59% NYY @ CHC NYY: 53% / CHC: 47%

Looking at the team statistics for the Red Sox-Dodgers matchup, Los Angeles justifies its heavy favorite status at the plate. The Dodgers boast a much stronger lineup, hitting .261 with a .774 OPS and 562 runs scored, compared to Boston’s .244 average, .708 OPS, and 454 runs. However, Boston’s pitching staff does hold a slight edge with a 3.54 team ERA compared to Los Angeles’s 3.58 mark.

Meanwhile, the Yankees are favored despite trailing the Cubs offensively. Chicago sports a .249 batting average, .755 OPS, and 564 runs, while New York is hitting just .232 with a .724 OPS and 508 runs. The Yankees earn their favored market status on the mound with a stellar 3.28 team ERA, noticeably outperforming the Cubs’ 4.16 ERA.

How to Get Started With Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15

Getting started and unlocking your tiered bonus is a straightforward process. Follow these easy steps to activate the offer and dive into the MLB action:

Register Your Account: Create your new account by entering standard personal information and providing valid proof of identification. Use the Promo Code: When prompted during registration, be sure to enter the promo code WTOP15 to opt into the offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: Make $25 worth of trades on the prediction platform. You do not have to make a single trade worth $25; any sum of trades that adds up to $25 will satisfy this requirement.

Once your cumulative trades reach the $25 threshold, your randomized sign-up bonus (ranging from $15 up to $500) will automatically be available in your account. You can then use your newly unlocked bonus to continue predicting the outcomes of exciting matchups across the league.