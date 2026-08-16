Langford hists go-ahead homer, Rangers beat Athletics 5-3 to end 4-game skid

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Wyatt Langford hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth inning and the Texas Rangers…

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Wyatt Langford hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth inning and the Texas Rangers beat the Athletics 5-3 on Saturday night to end a four-game losing streak.

Corey Seager, Nicky Lopez, and Jarred Kelenic each drove in a run in the Rangers’ 22nd comeback victory of the season.

Mackenzie Gore (7-9) threw 5 2/3 innings. He allowed three runs on eight hits.

Henry Bolte hit a three-run homer for the Athletics in the second inning. Initially called a foul ball, replay review showed that the ball scraped the outside of the foul pole.

Lopez singled to center for the Rangers’ first run of the game in the fifth, and Seager added another RBI single in the sixth. Langford then launched a 421-footer to left-center on the next pitch to give the Rangers a one-run lead. Kelenic drove in one more in the ninth as a pinch-hitter.

Three relievers combined for 3 1/3 hitless innings and Jacob Latz worked two frames for his 24th save.

For the A’s, Bolte was 3-for-5 with his homer and a double, the sixth three-hit game for the 23-year-old rookie. J.T. Ginn (8-7) gave up four runs on eight hits and struck out seven in six innings of work.

Up next

Rangers LHP Cody Bradford (0-1, 2.38 ERA) was set to start against A’s LHP Jacob Lopez (5-4, 5.38) on Sunday in the final game of the series.

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