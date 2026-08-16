Dodgers put Justin Wrobleski on 15-day injured list with left forearm irritation

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers put pitcher Justin Wrobleski on the 15-day injured list Sunday because of…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers put pitcher Justin Wrobleski on the 15-day injured list Sunday because of left forearm irritation.

Wrobleski, who is 11-5 with a 3.56 ERA in 20 starts this season, is second on the team in wins and innings pitched (126 1/3). He gave up four runs on four hits and one walk in six innings in a 4-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, allowing two two-run homers.

Wrobleski has allowed a homer in four straight games, giving up a total of 11 in that span. He had conceded eight homers in his first 17 appearances.

The Dodgers recalled right-handed reliever Kyle Hurt from Triple-A Oklahoma City in a corresponding move. Hurt is 3-1 with a 4.46 ERA in 37 games this season.

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