Dodgers look to stop slide in matchup with the Cubs

Los Angeles Dodgers (69-43, first in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (63-49, second in the NL Central) Chicago; Monday,…

Los Angeles Dodgers (69-43, first in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (63-49, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Justin Wrobleski (11-2, 2.88 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 87 strikeouts); Cubs: Matthew Boyd (6-1, 3.41 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -125, Cubs +106; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers, on a three-game losing streak, play the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago is 63-49 overall and 31-24 at home. The Cubs are 50-16 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Los Angeles has a 36-20 record on the road and a 69-43 record overall. The Dodgers have a 43-5 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Crow-Armstrong leads the Cubs with a .282 batting average, and has 21 doubles, seven triples, 24 home runs, 59 walks and 64 RBIs. Nico Hoerner is 15 for 38 with two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 24 home runs, 67 walks and 67 RBIs while hitting .292 for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 22 for 40 with four doubles and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .267 batting average, 2.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .288 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Hoby Milner: 15-Day IL (appendicitis), Riley Martin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Shaw: 10-Day IL (hand), Gavin Hollowell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ethan Roberts: 15-Day IL (forearm), Christopher Austin: 60-Day IL (knee), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (tricep), Phil Maton: 15-Day IL (knee), Ben Brown: 15-Day IL (neck), Porter Hodge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cade Horton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Dalton Rushing: day-to-day (arm), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Will Klein: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Will Smith: 60-Day IL (neck), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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