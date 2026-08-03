Brewers begin 4-game series with the Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates (56-57, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (69-42, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Monday, 7:40…

Pittsburgh Pirates (56-57, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (69-42, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Bubba Chandler (3-8, 4.56 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 93 strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Sproat (3-6, 5.05 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 96 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -147, Pirates +125; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers start a four-game series at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday.

Milwaukee has a 69-42 record overall and a 36-20 record in home games. Brewers hitters have a collective .337 on-base percentage, the third-best percentage in MLB play.

Pittsburgh is 56-57 overall and 27-29 in road games. The Pirates are 28-16 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Monday’s game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The Pirates have a 5-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Contreras has 17 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 57 RBIs for the Brewers. Brice Turang is 15 for 38 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Nick Gonzales has 18 doubles, a triple and six home runs for the Pirates. Brandon Lowe is 14 for 40 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .264 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Pirates: 3-7, .232 batting average, 4.88 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Joel Kuhnel: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sal Frelick: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Harrison: 15-Day IL (forearm), Rob Zastryzny: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brian Fitzpatrick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Quinn Priester: 60-Day IL (wrist), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Pirates: Ryan O’Hearn: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (hand), Chris Devenski: 60-Day IL (illness), Evan Sisk: 15-Day IL (elbow), Konnor Griffin: 60-Day IL (finger)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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