Diamondbacks square off against the Rockies in series rubber match

Colorado Rockies (47-73, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (64-57, second in the NL West) Phoenix; Wednesday, 3:40…

Colorado Rockies (47-73, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (64-57, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 3:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner (4-6, 5.71 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (8-9, 4.88 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

LINE: Diamondbacks -173, Rockies +152; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Arizona has a 36-26 record in home games and a 64-57 record overall. Diamondbacks hitters are batting a collective .242, which ranks 10th in the NL.

Colorado is 47-73 overall and 20-41 in road games. The Rockies have the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play at .255.

The teams meet Wednesday for the 10th time this season. The Diamondbacks are ahead 6-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Carroll has 24 doubles, 13 triples, 17 home runs and 56 RBIs while hitting .241 for the Diamondbacks. Geraldo Perdomo is 14 for 38 with a double, two triples and a home run over the last 10 games.

Hunter Goodman leads the Rockies with 51 extra base hits (16 doubles, a triple and 34 home runs). Jake McCarthy is 18 for 44 with four doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .237 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Rockies: 4-6, .287 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Geraldo Perdomo: day-to-day (knee), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (adductor), Tommy Troy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Merrill Kelly: day-to-day (leg), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Lawlar: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (back), Zac Gallen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drey Jameson: 15-Day IL (hip), Ryne Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jeff Criswell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Freeman: 10-Day IL (lumbar), Jaden Hill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Sullivan: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (elbow), Welinton Herrera: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chase Dollander: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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