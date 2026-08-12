Braves and Mets play, winner takes 3-game series

New York Mets (53-68, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (72-48, first in the NL East) Atlanta; Wednesday,…

New York Mets (53-68, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (72-48, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Zach Thornton (3-2, 2.52 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Braves: Tyler Mahle (3-9, 4.83 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 98 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves -160, Mets +136; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets play on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Atlanta has a 40-21 record in home games and a 72-48 record overall. Braves hitters have a collective .418 slugging percentage to rank fourth in the majors.

New York has a 53-68 record overall and a 28-34 record in road games. The Mets have gone 26-47 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Wednesday’s game is the 13th time these teams match up this season. The Mets are ahead 7-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson has 29 doubles, 35 home runs and 74 RBIs for the Braves. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 10 for 42 with four home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

Marcus Semien has nine doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 41 RBIs for the Mets. Carson Benge is 15 for 40 with a double, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .243 batting average, 2.69 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Mets: 6-4, .259 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Braves: Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Reynaldo Lopez: 15-Day IL (knee), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Mets: Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (forearm), Devin Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), Juan Soto: 10-Day IL (calf), Cionel Perez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Mark Vientos: 10-Day IL (hand), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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