Cardinals and Phillies meet in series rubber match

Philadelphia Phillies (64-57, second in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (60-60, third in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Philadelphia Phillies (64-57, second in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (60-60, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (10-3, 2.69 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 132 strikeouts); Cardinals: Kyle Leahy (8-4, 3.45 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 99 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies -161, Cardinals +142; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

St. Louis is 31-34 in home games and 60-60 overall. Cardinals hitters have a collective .316 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Philadelphia has a 64-57 record overall and a 32-27 record in road games. The Phillies are 49-13 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Wednesday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Walker leads the Cardinals with 23 home runs while slugging .488. Nathan Church is 13 for 37 with a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

Bryce Harper has 22 doubles, three triples, 25 home runs and 71 RBIs for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 9 for 32 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .265 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Phillies: 6-4, .255 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Ramon Urias: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Rajcic: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Rafael Marchan: 10-Day IL (knee), Caleb Kilian: 15-Day IL (oblique), Aaron Nola: day-to-day (knee), Tanner Banks: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brad Keller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Rojas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adolis Garcia: 60-Day IL (lat)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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