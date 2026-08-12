Brewers look to stop road losing streak, play the Padres

Milwaukee Brewers (74-46, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (64-57, third in the NL West) San Diego;…

Milwaukee Brewers (74-46, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (64-57, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Dustin May (6-7, 4.30 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 111 strikeouts); Padres: Robbie Ray (10-7, 3.24 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 109 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -129, Padres +114; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will aim to break their three-game road skid in a matchup against the San Diego Padres.

San Diego has a 64-57 record overall and a 36-26 record at home. The Padres have gone 31-10 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Milwaukee has a 33-24 record on the road and a 74-46 record overall. Brewers pitchers have a collective 3.54 ERA, which ranks fourth in MLB play.

The matchup Wednesday is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Padres hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. has 12 home runs, 48 walks and 55 RBIs while hitting .281 for the Padres. Jackson Merrill is 15 for 39 with a double, a triple, four home runs and 12 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Brice Turang has 16 home runs, 65 walks and 75 RBIs while hitting .269 for the Brewers. Jake Bauers is 11 for 36 with a double, a triple, three home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .270 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Brewers: 5-5, .227 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Padres: Nick Pivetta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Samad Taylor: 10-Day IL (oblique), Lucas Giolito: 15-Day IL (elbow), David Morgan: 15-Day IL (knee), Jason Adam: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ramon Laureano: 60-Day IL (hip), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Joey Ortiz: day-to-day (neck), Sal Frelick: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Cooper Pratt: 10-Day IL (hamstring), JoJo Romero: 15-Day IL (appendix), Joel Kuhnel: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brian Fitzpatrick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rob Zastryzny: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Quinn Priester: 60-Day IL (wrist), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (forearm)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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