Diamondbacks bring 2-1 series lead over Padres into game 4

San Diego Padres (59-56, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (61-54, second in the NL West) Phoenix; Thursday,…

San Diego Padres (59-56, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (61-54, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Walker Buehler (6-5, 5.18 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Kohl Drake (0-0, 4.85 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

LINE: Diamondbacks -114, Padres -105; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks play the San Diego Padres, leading the series 2-1.

Arizona is 33-23 at home and 61-54 overall. Diamondbacks pitchers have a collective 4.21 ERA, which ranks ninth in the NL.

San Diego has a 59-56 record overall and a 27-31 record in road games. The Padres have gone 29-10 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The matchup Thursday is the 10th time these teams match up this season. The Diamondbacks hold a 5-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Carroll has 22 doubles, 12 triples and 16 home runs while hitting .245 for the Diamondbacks. Geraldo Perdomo is 15 for 43 with a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 23 doubles, two triples and nine home runs for the Padres. Jackson Merrill is 14 for 39 with a double, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .258 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Padres: 7-3, .287 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (back), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (lower body), Zac Gallen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (adductor), Jordan Lawlar: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drey Jameson: 15-Day IL (hip), Tommy Troy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryne Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Gavin Sheets: day-to-day (plantar fasciitis), Jason Adam: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Samad Taylor: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nick Pivetta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Morgan: 15-Day IL (knee), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (wrist), Lucas Giolito: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ramon Laureano: 60-Day IL (hip), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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