Dallas hosts Golden State following Salaun’s 21-point game

Golden State Valkyries (21-9, 7-6 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (19-12, 8-6 Western Conference) Dallas; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Golden State Valkyries (21-9, 7-6 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (19-12, 8-6 Western Conference)

Dallas; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State Valkyries visits the Dallas Wings after Janelle Salaun scored 21 points in the Valkyries’ 92-81 victory over the Toronto Tempo.

The Wings are 8-6 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is 4-3 in one-possession games.

The Valkyries are 7-6 against Western Conference teams. Golden State is eighth in the Western Conference scoring 30.4 points per game in the paint led by Gabby Williams averaging 5.8.

Dallas’ average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Golden State gives up. Golden State averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Dallas allows.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Valkyries won 91-80 in the last meeting on June 18. Williams led the Valkyries with 25 points, and Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ogunbowale is averaging 15.1 points and 3.1 assists for the Wings. Paige Bueckers is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

Salaun is averaging 13.4 points for the Valkyries. Veronica Burton is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 6-4, averaging 91.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.3 points per game.

Valkyries: 8-2, averaging 83.3 points, 29.7 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Alysha Clark: out (back).

Valkyries: Iliana Rupert: out for season (pregnancy).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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