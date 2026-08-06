Braves try to keep home win streak alive, host the Marlins

Miami Marlins (58-57, third in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (69-45, first in the NL East) Atlanta; Thursday, 7:15…

Miami Marlins (58-57, third in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (69-45, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Janson Junk (5-6, 4.58 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 61 strikeouts); Braves: Martin Perez (7-6, 3.24 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves -153, Marlins +129; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves, on an eight-game home winning streak, host the Miami Marlins.

Atlanta has a 69-45 record overall and a 38-20 record in home games. The Braves are 38-7 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Miami has a 24-34 record in road games and a 58-57 record overall. The Marlins have a 44-19 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Thursday is the 10th meeting between these teams this season. The Braves hold a 7-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Harris II has a .290 batting average to lead the Braves, and has 23 doubles and 20 home runs. Matt Olson is 10 for 38 with four home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

Javier Sanoja has 22 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 37 RBIs for the Marlins. Kyle Stowers is 9 for 36 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, .242 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Marlins: 6-4, .231 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Braves: Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Reynaldo Lopez: 15-Day IL (knee), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Marlins: William Kempner: 15-Day IL (elbow), Robby Snelling: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (shin), Max Meyer: 15-Day IL (neck), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (ribs), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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