Brewers play the Pirates leading series 2-1

Pittsburgh Pirates (57-59, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (71-43, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Thursday, 2:10…

Pittsburgh Pirates (57-59, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (71-43, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Braxton Ashcraft (11-4, 3.96 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 140 strikeouts); Brewers: Dustin May (5-7, 4.38 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -134, Pirates +120; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers play the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 2-1 series lead.

Milwaukee has a 71-43 record overall and a 38-21 record in home games. The Brewers have the third-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .336.

Pittsburgh is 28-31 in road games and 57-59 overall. The Pirates are seventh in the NL with 142 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

The teams meet Thursday for the 10th time this season. The Pirates are ahead 6-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Chourio has a .276 batting average to lead the Brewers, and has 20 doubles and 14 home runs. Jake Bauers is 13 for 35 with two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

Brandon Lowe has 25 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 71 RBIs while hitting .254 for the Pirates. Jake Mangum is 11 for 42 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .241 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Pirates: 3-7, .213 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Kyle Harrison: day-to-day (calf), Jake Bauers: day-to-day (abdominal), JoJo Romero: 15-Day IL (appendix), Joel Kuhnel: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sal Frelick: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Rob Zastryzny: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brian Fitzpatrick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Quinn Priester: 60-Day IL (wrist), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Pirates: Mitch Keller: 60-Day IL (arm), Ryan O’Hearn: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (hand), Konnor Griffin: 60-Day IL (finger)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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