Cubs acquire Kevin Gausman in a trade with the Blue Jays, AP source says

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs added Kevin Gausman to their rotation on Sunday night, acquiring the veteran right-hander in…

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs added Kevin Gausman to their rotation on Sunday night, acquiring the veteran right-hander in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays.

A person familiar with the deal confirmed the move to the AP on condition of anonymity because it hadn’t been announced by either team.

The durable Gausman is 5-10 with a 4.38 ERA in 23 starts this year. He pitched at least 174 2/3 innings and made at least 31 starts in each of the previous five seasons.

Chicago is on the hunt for pitching ahead of Monday’s trade deadline. The Cubs lead the NL wild-card standings with a 63-49 record.

Gausman helped Toronto reach the 2025 World Series, going 2-3 with a 2.93 ERA in six postseason starts. The Blue Jays lost in the Fall Classic to the Los Angeles Dodgers, a possible playoff opponent for the Cubs this year.

Toronto acquired minor leaguers Brett Bateman and Ty Southisene in the deal. Bateman, a 24-year-old outfielder, hit .312 with three homers, 20 steals and 33 RBIs in 82 games for Triple-A Iowa this season. Southisene, a 21-year-old shortstop, hit .326 in 44 games for High-A South Bend.

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