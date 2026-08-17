Connor Zilisch to drive the No. 48 Chevy for Hendrick Motorsports beginning in 2028

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Connor Zilisch signed a multiyear contract with Hendrick Motorsports on Monday to drive the No. 48…

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Connor Zilisch signed a multiyear contract with Hendrick Motorsports on Monday to drive the No. 48 Chevrolet beginning in 2028.

Zilisch, a 20-year-old rookie currently driving for Trackhouse Racing, will replace Alex Bowman behind the wheel. Bowman announced last month that he will step away from full-time racing at the end of the 2027 season.

“Connor is a truly gifted young racer,” Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick said. “His talent behind the wheel is exceptional, but I’m even more impressed by the person he is. When someone with that kind of ability and character becomes available, you do everything you can to bring them into your organization.”

Zilisch currently ranks 34th in the Cup Series standings, with a series-leading eight DNFs.

“This is one of those moments you dream about as a kid,” Zilisch said. “Hendrick Motorsports has always represented the standard in our sport and being entrusted to help continue that legacy means everything to me.”

Zilisch’s car will be sponsored by Ally, which has been the primary sponsor of the No. 48 Chevy every year since 2019.

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