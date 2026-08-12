Chelsea signs Chavarria as replacement left back for Cucurella

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea signed Pep Chavarria from Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday as a replacement for left back Marc Cucurella.…

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea signed Pep Chavarria from Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday as a replacement for left back Marc Cucurella.

Cucurella joined Real Madrid at the start of the offseason.

Chelsea now has another Spaniard at left back, with Chavarria signing a deal until 2031. He helped Rayo reach the Conference League final last season and finish eighth in La Liga for the second straight year.

“This is a dream for me as Chelsea are one of the biggest clubs in the world,” Chavarria said. “It is a big opportunity but I am prepared and will work hard to help the team achieve success.”

Under new manager Xavi Alonso, Chelsea has also signed defenders Maxence Lacroix, Marco Palestra and Geovany Quenda, midfielders Morgan Rogers, Jordan Henderson and Valentin Barco, and striker Danny Welbeck this offseason.

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