Champions Tour Schedule

Jan. 22-24 _ Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai (Stewart Cink) Feb. 13-15 _ Chubb Classic (David Toms) March 6-8 _…

Jan. 22-24 _ Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai (Stewart Cink)

Feb. 13-15 _ Chubb Classic (David Toms)

March 6-8 _ James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational (Zach Johnson)

March 20-22 _ Cologuard Classic (Steven Alker)

March 27-29 _ Hoag Classic (Stewart Cink)

April 16-19 _ Senior PGA Championship (Stewart Cink)

April 24-26 _ Mitsubishi Electric Classic (Retief Goosen)

April 30-May 3 _ Regions Tradition (Stewart Cink)

May 8-10 _ Insperity Invitational (Boo Weekley)

May 21-23 _ Trophy Hassan II (Scott Hend)

June 5-7 _ American Family Insurance Championship (D.Clarke/B.Crane)

June 12-14 _ Principal Charity Classic (Zach Johnson)

June 26-28 _ DICK’S Open (Dicky Pride)

July 2-5 _ U.S. Senior Open Championship (Padraig Harrington)

July 9-12 _ Kaulig Companies Championship (Zach Johnson)

July 23-26 _ ISPS HANDA Senior Open (Jerry Kelly)

July 31-Aug. 2 _ Portugal Invitational (Zach Johnson)

Aug. 14-16 _ Boeing Classic (Stewart Cink)

Aug. 21-23 _ Rogers Charity Classic, Calgary, Alberta

Aug. 28-30 _ The Ally Challenge, Grand Blanc, Mich.

Sept. 11-13 _ Sanford International, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Sept. 18-20 _ PURE Insurance Championship, Pebble Beach, Calif.

Oct. 2-4 _ Jefferson Lehigh Valley Classic, Allentown, Pa.

Oct. 9-11 _ Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS, Palm Coast, Fla.

Oct. 16-18 _ SAS Championship, Cary, N.C.

Oct. 23-25 _ Stifel Charity Classic, St. Louis

Oct. 30-Nov. 1 _ Simmons Bank Championship, Little Rock, Ark.

Nov. 12-15 _ Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Phoenix

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