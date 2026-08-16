Bruno Damiani scores twice in second half to rally Union to 3-2 victory over NYCFC

NEW YORK (AP) — Bruno Damiani scored his first two goals of the season, 16-year-old Cavan Sullivan had two assists…

NEW YORK (AP) — Bruno Damiani scored his first two goals of the season, 16-year-old Cavan Sullivan had two assists and the Philadelphia Union rallied from two goals down to beat New York City FC 3-2 on Sunday night at Yankee Stadium.

Bénie Traoré scored on a penalty kick in the 4th minute to give NYCFC (7-7-5) the lead with his first goal in his fourth appearance since being acquired from Swiss side FC Basel 1893. The PK was awarded after Union midfielder Neil Pierre fouled Andrés Perea.

Luighi Hanri Sousa Santos added a PK goal two minutes into stoppage time in his league debut and NYCFC led 2-0 at the break. NYCFC acquired the forward on loan from Brazilian side SE Palmeiras through the end of the season. A foul on Union midfielder Indiana Vassilev led to the kick.

Philadelphia (5-10-4) cut it to 2-1 three minutes into the second half on a goal by Danley Jean Jacques. Sullivan and defender Kai Wagner had assists on Jacques’ third goal — matching his total from last season. Wagner has four assists this season and 67 in 208 career appearances.

Sullivan added another assist in the 69th minute on Damiani’s first goal to tie it 2-all. All six of Sullivan’s assists have come this season in 17 appearances with 10 starts. He made one start and 14 appearances in the previous two seasons, playing 224 minutes.

Damiani scored the go-ahead goal in the 75th minute with an assist from Cavan’s 22-year-old brother — Quinn Sullivan, his first of the season.

Andre Blake saved two shots for Philadelphia, which has won four in a row under 37-year-old interim coach Ryan Richter after Bradley Carnell was let go in late May.

Matt Freese totaled two saves for NYCFC.

Up next

Union: Host Inter Miami on Wednesday.

NYCFC: At FC Cincinnati on Wednesday.

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